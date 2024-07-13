Book Review: 'The Remains Of The Body' By Saikat Majumdar

Being drunk on romantic fantasies about Avik, Kaustav’s sense of irrationality is bent on razing his moral world into ruins. Kaustav reels under a pervasive emptiness as he believes his happiness is the cornerstone of Avik’s reciprocity to his sexual cravings and polymorphous pleasures. Paradoxically, his psychic life is sacrificed on the altar of his sexual partnership with Avik though Avik proves to be a rather less sexually apt partner as he seems to be oblivious to Kaustav’s unspeakable desires. Kaustav’s aspiration to create a sort of hermetic seal crumbles down as he is caught between Avik’s body and Sunetra’s body. This split of self into Avik and Sunetra is the chapter of narcissistic fantasy and self-possession, the tragic flaw in Kaustav’s character, that Kaustav fails to read between the lines or reads with a flawed logic of all-encompassing control on Avik’s body. Kaustav has no solutions to its body-as-riddle problem. He is entangled in the split of self that renders his existence enigmatic and irreducible.