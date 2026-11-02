SC Permits Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR For Diwali Amid Severe Pollution

The relaxation permits certified green firecrackers between 6am and 7am, and 8pm and 10pm on both days.
The two-day permission comes as Delhi continues to battle severe air pollution, with AQI touching 428.
Delhi authorities have intensified pollution-control measures, including vehicle checks, PUCC challans and construction-site inspections.
The Supreme Court has allowed the sale and bursting of certified green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for two days around Diwali. The relaxation applies only to certified green firecrackers.
The order covers November 7 and 8. The permission is limited to green firecrackers, which are designed to cause less pollution than conventional firecrackers.
The court also made clear that the relief is temporary. A complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR will return from November 9, Hindustan Times reported.
Green firecrackers may be burst from 6am to 7am on November 7 and 8. They may also be used again from 8pm to 10pm on both days. The relaxation applies only during these hours.
The court capped the relief at two days. It made clear that the relaxation will remain in force only for November 7 and 8. The complete ban on firecrackers will be restored from November 9 in Delhi-NCR.
Current Air Quality
Delhi continued to reel under severe air pollution on Monday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) ranging between 385 and 428, while several areas recorded readings in the 'Very Poor' category.
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Akshardham and ITO recorded an AQI of 349 each, while India Gate and Janpath stood at 335. Rohini registered the highest reading among the listed locations at 396, followed by Alipur (375), Vivek Vihar (370), Narela (363) and Chandni Chowk (358).
Burari recorded an AQI of 308, while Aya Nagar and IGI Airport Terminal 3 registered 276 and 263, respectively. Anand Vihar recorded 242.
Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said enforcement teams checked 14,930 vehicles on November 1, issued 566 challans for Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) violations and inspected 300 sites to curb construction dust and vehicular emissions.
The Delhi Traffic Police also intensified enforcement under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). On November 1, between midnight and 8 pm, officials checked 7,279 vehicles, turned back 714 and impounded 38. Ten vehicles were challaned, according to the police.
The traffic police also held a coordination meeting with neighbouring district officials to strengthen the implementation of restrictions.