'True Devotee of Art' : Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Loss of Kaante Director Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta passed away at 59.
Amitabh Bachchan posted a tribute on his blog.
Gupta's 2002 film, Kaante, starred Bachchan.
The film industry was left reeling after director Sanjay Gupta died on October 30 at age 59. In the wake of his passing, tributes poured in across social media from scores of celebrities. Among them was Amitabh Bachchan, who was directed by Gupta in Kaante (2002). who took to his blog on Sunday to share a touching, personal message honoring the late filmmaker.
Without naming Gupta, he wrote in Hindi, “A friend, a fellow artiste and a true devotee of art has left us at such a young age! I am unable to understand how all of this is happening."
“Our dear companions from the world of art are being snatched away from us. What wrong have they done to deserve such a fate? People say that all the powerful planets in the solar system have turned unfavourable at the same time. Please have mercy on us,” Bachchan added.
“Those who are raining their wrath upon us – is this really fair? May all the planets in the solar system retreat to their respective homes and stay apart from one another. Perhaps then they will stop troubling all of us,” the celebrated actor lamented.
Sanjay Gupta’s 2002 heist thriller Kaante assembled an eccentric star cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali, and Mahesh Manjrekar. Set in Los Angeles, the plot follows a desperate six-man crew trying a high-stakes bank robbery, weaving heavy betrayal and sharp plot twists into a slick, stylized visual package.
While critics frequently branded the film as an unofficial remake of Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs, Gupta consistently rejected the comparison.
Sanjay Gupta's Death
On Saturday morning, Gupta was found dead at his Versova residence following a fatal domestic accident. Investigators believe he lost his balance in the kitchen around 2:00 AM on Friday night, suffering a catastrophic head injury when he struck a wall. His wife and two children discovered him early the next morning and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
The Versova police have logged an Accidental Death Report (ADR) while reviewing home security footage, which confirmed he collapsed after walking into the kitchen from the living area. The director was cremated on Sunday in the presence of major industry figures, while stars like Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, and Hrithik Roshan shared touching tributes online.