Sanjay Gupta’s Sudden Demise Explained : What We Know About the Fatal Fall

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has died at 57.
He suffered a severe head injury after a fatal fall.
Pandit's well-known films include Kaante and Shootout at Lokhandwala.
In the wee hours of Saturday, Kaante director Sanjay Gupta was discovered unresponsive at his Versova home. Authorities suspect he suffered a fatal head injury following a severe fall late Friday evening. Upon discovering him in their apartment the following morning, his wife and two children rushed him to a medical facility, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.
How Did Sanjay Gupta Die?
Versova police said the CCTV footage of the house displays that around 2.00 am. Gupta, who was sitting in the drawing room, went to the kitchen and later lost his balance and fell against the wall. A large amount of blood was coming out of his head, and he attempted to sit down. Before sitting down, he took off his shirt to wipe some of the blood.
It is believed Sanjay passed away in the kitchen and was discovered in a semi-seated position in the kitchen at around 8.30 AM today.
His close friend and director Milap Zaveri confirmed to PTI. "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head."
"His head hit the corner of the wall between the kitchen and the drawing room. He fell down; a dog was also seen nearby him. However, as his wife, son and daughter were asleep in their bedrooms, they didn't come to know about it," shared the police officer from Versova police station in a Hindustan Times report.
Versova police chief Deepshika Vare confirmed that the director's family does not suspect any foul play surrounding his sudden death. She noted that preliminary checks revealed no signs of suspicious activity, though official inquiries into the incident remain ongoing.
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confessed being "shocked" by the death. "I just spoke to his brother-in-law also, so he probably slipped at home and had a fatal head injury. He bled very profusely and expired," Pandit told Outlook.
"I'm going mad here, seriously and was not able to process it. It's really a great loss. It was not an age to go," he added.
Sanjay Gupta's Best-Known Films
Upon learning of director Sanjay Gupta’s tragic and unexpected passing, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who collaborated with Sanjay on the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, was among the earliest industry figures to arrive at his residence.
While the exact circumstances surrounding his fatal fall in the kitchen remain unconfirmed, Sanjay’s body was transferred to Cooper Hospital, where a post-mortem examination is due later today.
Sanjay leaves behind a distinguished legacy as a writer, director, and producer who redefined Bollywood’s action and noir spaces. Launching his career in 1994 with Aatish: Feel the Fire, he rapidly became well-known for his slick visual aesthetics and intense underworld narratives. Across a three-decade journey, he made a mark in mainstream Indian action cinema with significant works like Kaante (2002), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Shootout at Wadala (2013), and Mumbai Saga (2021).
His penchant for gritty, high-octane suspense was further demonstrated in hits such as Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), and Jazbaa (2015), though Kaabil ultimately stands as his highest-grossing directorial effort. He is survived by his wife and two children.