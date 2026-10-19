Kolkata Pandal Stampede: Autopsies Point To Chest Compression, Fatal Injuries

Preliminary autopsies identified chest compression, punctured lungs and severe injuries among victims.
Nineteen people, including 11 women and five children, died; 25 were injured.
Police said rain, congested gates and collapse warnings preceded the fatal surge.
Traumatic asphyxia, fractured ribs that pierced lungs and severe injuries to the head and internal organs caused deaths in Saturday’s crowd crush at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal, preliminary autopsy findings indicate.
Nineteen people, including 11 women and five children, were killed and 25 injured at the Chorebagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav Samity pandal. Police said rain, congestion at the gates and announcements warning of a possible structural collapse preceded the fatal surge.
Autopsies Point To Chest Compression
An official familiar with the preliminary findings said at least six to seven victims suffered rib fractures that punctured their lungs. Others died from traumatic asphyxia caused by intense chest compression, while some sustained fatal injuries to their heads and internal organs, Hindustan Times reported.
Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said two of the injured remained in intensive care with severe fractures. The victims’ bodies have been handed over to their families, the state government said.
Rain And Announcements Preceded Crowd Surge
According to police, a sudden spell of rain disrupted movement at the crowded pandal. Visitors already inside stayed under cover, while others continued entering through both the entrance and exit gates, creating a bottleneck.
A senior police officer said organisers then used loudspeakers to warn that the pandal structure could collapse and asked visitors to clear the area. Volunteers also blew whistles. The warnings caused panic and triggered the surge, the officer said.
The state government has announced ₹25 lakh and a government job for the next of kin of each person killed. Those injured will receive ₹5 lakh, and the state will cover their medical expenses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately announced assistance of ₹2 lakh for each bereaved family and ₹50,000 for each injured person from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.