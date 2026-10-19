Kolkata Durga Puja Stampede: SIT To Probe Tragedy That Killed 19, Seven Arrested As Blame Game Begins

The West Bengal government will constitute an SIT to investigate the Chor Bagan Durga Puja stampede in north Kolkata.
Investigators are examining whether heavy rain, congested passageways, restricted emergency access and an announcement warning of a possible pandal collapse triggered panic.
The tragedy has sparked a political dispute between the BJP government and the TMC.
The West Bengal government will constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the stampede at the Chor Bagan Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata that killed 19 people on Saturday evening. Seven people, including members of the puja organising committee and security personnel, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The toll includes 13 women and four children, according to doctors at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said 25 people were still receiving treatment, with two in intensive care, though their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The stampede occurred around 7.30 pm on Saturday, Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja celebrations. A preliminary police investigation suggests that heavy crowds, rain, restricted passageways and an announcement warning that the pandal might collapse could have contributed to the chaos.
Police have booked the seven arrested accused under provisions relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The incident has also triggered a political confrontation, with the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC) alleging security and crowd-management failures, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has accused the opposition of politicising the tragedy.
Rain, Narrow Passageways And Announcement Under Probe
According to Adhikari, a preliminary police inquiry suggests that panic may have spread after organisers announced that the pandal was at risk of collapsing and urged devotees to leave. The announcement reportedly came as rain drove people to seek shelter, while more visitors continued to enter the crowded venue.
A police officer told Hindustan Times that the situation deteriorated as people inside the pandal resisted leaving in the rain, while others attempted to enter through the same narrow access points. The warning about the structure possibly collapsing then prompted people to rush out.
A local resident described a similar sequence, saying people sought shelter inside as the rain intensified, while others pushed their way in from the exit.
The approach to the pandal on Radha Madhav Lane was particularly congested. Although the lane opened into a wider space, devotees had to pass through a narrow section reportedly wide enough for only three people at a time before reaching the idol. Temporary stalls and shops along the street allegedly narrowed the route further and impeded rescue efforts.
Pramod Gupta, a resident near the pandal, told PTI that the queue had extended to Mahatma Gandhi Road, around 700 metres away.
“Everything was fine till the rain started,” he said, describing a sudden surge as people attempted to leave while others continued to enter.
Another resident told PTI that ambulances could not reach the site and that injured people had to be carried to the main road. Some residents alleged that police deployment was inadequate and locals had to arrange transport through cab-booking applications.
Adhikari rejected claims that emergency assistance had been lacking, saying victims he met at the hospital had given a different account and reported that police personnel helped arrange cabs for them.
The seven arrested people were identified as Raj Kumar Sewda, 48, the committee secretary; Santanu Dubey, 55, its vice-president; Biplab Mukherjee, 48, who was involved in constructing the bamboo structure; Koushik Saha, 53, and Pintu Dey, 51, who were involved in crowd management; Suman Chakraborty, 30, a private security agency employee; and Rajesh Pal, 29, the agency's security in-charge.
The Chor Bagan puja has been held for 93 years. Officials said all but three of those killed were from outside Kolkata. The youngest victim was 13 and the oldest was 66.
BJP, Trinamool Trade Charges Over Security Lapses
The tragedy has prompted a sharp exchange between the ruling BJP and the TMC, which governed West Bengal before the BJP came to power in May.
Kolkata MLA Kunal Ghosh alleged that experienced members of the puja committee had stepped down after the change in government. The TMC also questioned the preparedness of Kolkata Police and the emergency response at the venue.
The party’s national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, demanded accountability and questioned the alleged involvement of Debdeep Adhikari, a relative of the chief minister, in the organising committee. The TMC circulated purported publicity material listing Debdeep Adhikari as the committee’s chief patron.
“When will you put the culprit nephew in jail, Suvendu Babu?” Banerjee asked, alleging that the ruling establishment should be held accountable. These were political allegations and do not establish wrongdoing by the individuals named.
BJP spokesperson and Kashipur-Belgachhia MLA Ritesh Tiwari countered that an association with a Durga Puja committee would not, by itself, imply responsibility for the tragedy. He also pointed to the longstanding involvement of TMC leaders in puja committees.