Sanjay Gupta died after falling at his residence on Friday night.
Sanjay Dutt penned a heartfelt tribute for his friend.
Dutt promised he would fulfil Gupta's dream of making Kaante 2.
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta was found dead at his Versova residence on Saturday (October 31) morning. He had a fatal fall in the house late on Friday (October 30) night, which resulted in a severe head injury. Reportedly, his wife and two children found him lying in a pool of blood in the morning and rushed him to a hospital.
The entire industry is mourning Sanjay Gupta's death. Social media is flooded with tributes from his industry peers, friends and fans. Sanjay Dutt, Gupta's long-time collaborator, penned an emotional note remembering their friendship and old memories.
Sanjay Dutt's emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta
Fondly calling him 'Gupts' and brother, Sanjay Dutt expressed shock over his demise and can't believe he is gone. Recalling his bond with the Kaabil director, Dutt wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change (sic),"
The 67-year-old actor further said he will miss him, their conversations and all the times they spent together.
"We were just discussing Kaante 2 recently, I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul (sic)," Dutt concluded his note which he shared with throwback pics from Kaante party.
Sanjay Gupta and Sanjay Dutt's films
Gupta and Dutt's friendship dates back to the 90s. They first collaborated on the 1994 film Aatish: Feel the Fire. They later reunited for Khauff in 2000 and Kaante and Musafir in 2004. Both also teamed up for Shootout at Wadala in 2013.
Reportedly, they had a fallout in 2007, but later patched up.
Meanwhile, the Versova police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with the incident and are probing the exact sequence of events.