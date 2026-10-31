Sanjay Dutt's emotional tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Fondly calling him 'Gupts' and brother, Sanjay Dutt expressed shock over his demise and can't believe he is gone. Recalling his bond with the Kaabil director, Dutt wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change (sic),"