Dream Girl at 78: Surprising Tales You Never Knew About Hema Malini

Hema Malini has been one of Hindi cinema's reigning faces for decades.
She rose primarily in the 1970s and 1980s.
She has had a distinct political career and espoused animal safety concerns.
For decades, "Dream Girl" Hema Malini has been Bollywood royalty. But beyond her 150+ films, classical mastery, and political career there's a public life filled with intrigue, speculation, heartbreak and immense resilience. Before she captured the national imagination, she faced brutal early rejections, narrowly missed and unconventional marriage twists. From cheeky on-set bribery to trailblazing 70s western fashion, her real-life journey has been exciting and strewn with dramatic ups and downs. Her major hits include Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), which got her a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. Other romantic box-office hits like Amir Garib (1974), Pratiggya (1975), and Sanyasi (1975) dominated the decade. She immortalized the spirited horse-cart driver Basanti in Ramesh Sippy’s all-time historical blockbuster Sholay (1975)—the highest-grossing Indian film of its era—and starred in Yash Chopra’s star-studded ensemble hit Trishul (1978).
As she turns 78, here's a peek into few fascinating trivia regarding the actress who held Hindi cinema in thrall across the 1970s and 1980s.
1. She Directed One Of Shah Rukh Khan's Earliest Films
Hema Malini directed Dil Aashna Hai, the first film Shah Rukh Khan he signed in 1991 which was released after Deewana. Since the latter was released earlier, it became known as Khan's official debut. Prior to that, Khan did have a couple of fleeting on-screen appearances including the English-language television film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones (1989). Dil Aashna Hai was Malini's directorial debut. This was one of only two features she helmed.
2. The Only Actress To Have Starred Opposite Five Kapoors
Hema Malini holds an unmatched record in Hindi cinema as the only actress to romance five leading men of the Kapoor dynasty across two generations. Her career bridged the iconic trio of brothers—debuting as the "Dream Girl" opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968), starring alongside the energetic Shammi Kapoor in Andaz (1971), and sharing space with Shashi Kapoor in blockbusters like Trishul (1978). She then effortlessly transitioned to Raj Kapoor’s sons, propping up alongside Randhir Kapoor in Haath Ki Safai (1974) and delivering an intense, acclaimed dramatic performance opposite Rishi Kapoor in Ek Chadar Maili Si (1986).
3. Being The Other Woman In Dharmendra's Marriage
Hema and Dharmendra met for the first time in 1970, while working on their film Tum Haseen Main Jawaan. Over the years, the friendship turned to love. But there was the matter of Dharmendra being a married man. Prakash Kaur (Dharmendra’s first wife) spoke about Hema Malini in a rare interview given to Stardust magazine in 1981. She even acknowledged the attraction toward Hema Malini while defending her husband against media labelings and shame: "Why only my husband, any man would have preferred Hema to me."
Prakash had said, "I can understand what Hema is going through. Even she has to face the world, her relatives and her friends. But if I were in Hema’s place, I would not have done what she did. For, as a woman, I can understand her feelings. But as a wife and a mother I do not approve of them.”
In her authorised biography, Hema Malini: Beyond the Dream Girl, penned by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Malini addressed Dhamendra's first wife in a rare comment, "Although I never spoke about Prakash, I respect her greatly. My daughters also respect Dharam ji's family. The world wants to know everything about my life, but that is not for others to know. It is no one's business."
Hema Malini and Dharmendra tied the knot in 1980 when the latter was already married to Prakash Kaur and was a father of four kids.
4. Denial Of Highest-Paid Actress Claims
While media reports have frequently cited Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman as the highest-paid Bollywood actresses during the 1970s and early 1980s, Malini has dismissed it as baseless. In a 2026 podcast episode on Hindi Rush, she called the perception invalid, "We used to get a very small amount. Directors and producers liked me a lot, but I never worked for money. As your popularity grew), they would increase the payment a little. That's all. I never got the exorbitant fees that today's stars receive. We didn't even get a fraction of that). Whatever little envelope they gave us, we accepted it, almost like alms."
5. Re-Cast By The Same Director Years After Humiliation
Before becoming Bollywood’s ultimate "Dream Girl," a teenage Hema Malini had a setback in 1964 when Tamil director C. V. Sridhar dropped her from Vennira Aadai just four days into shooting. Declaring she lacked "star appeal," had poor acting expressions, and was "too thin" for South Indian cinema norms, Sridhar even attempted to rename her "Sujata" before firing her. The role went to J. Jayalalithaa, surging her toward cinematic and political stardom. But Malini wasn't stifled. She pivoted to Hindi cinema under producer B. Ananthaswami, who retained her real name and cast her opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar (1968)—branding her as the iconic "Dream Girl."
Years after cementing herself as a superstar, Hema completed a poetic full circle by starring in Sridhar’s 1973 Hindi film, Gehri Chaal. She was gracious enough not to bring up how he had humiliated her in 1964.
6. Sholay Romance
One of the most famous behind-the-scenes stories from Sholay involves Dharmendra bribing the film crew during the iconic gun-training scene. To prolong his contact with Hema Malini, he paid spot boys ₹20 per botched take to deliberately ruin shots—causing deliberate mishaps with lights and camera trolleys. By the time the scene wrapped, Dharmendra had spent nearly ₹2,000 to keep hugging his co-star. His persistent, playful charm paid off, ultimately winning Hema’s heart off-screen.
7. Rejecting Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Years after giving Hema Malini her big break in Bollywood, Raj Kapoor personally visited her home to pitch his ambitious project, Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978). However, the superstar politely snubbed mentor's offer upon hearing the script, reluctant to take on the role's exceptionally bold nature. The daring role ultimately went to Zeenat Aman, who delivered a landmark, confident performance alongside Shashi Kapoor. The film emerged a massive box-office hit, earning nearly ₹4.50 crore worldwide against a ₹1.60 crore budget—recovering almost three times its production cost.
8. Just 8 Years Older Than Her Stepson, Sunny Deol
Since Dharmendra married his first wife, Prakash Kaur, at a young age around 19, his eldest son Sunny Deol was born in 1956. With Hema Malini born in 1948, she is only 8 years older than her eldest stepson, highlighting the unusual dynamic within their extended family tree.
9. PETA Person Of The Year
Driven by a deep commitment to animal welfare, she challenged the practice of jallikattu in 2011, urging federal authorities to intervene. Her campaign paid off when the Ministry officially prohibited the use of bulls in public performances. The policy shift delivered a major victory against animal cruelty, dismantling an event notorious for wrestling, beating, and terrifying vulnerable animals. She has consistently advocated animal rights, tighter legal frameworks for ensuring safety and followed a lifelong vegetarian diet. In 2019, she emphasized in Lok Sabha that "the simians, too, have the right to live," advocating for the creation of dedicated monkey safaris and reserves rather than harm or relocation. She was named PETA India's Person of the Year in 2011.