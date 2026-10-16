Dream Girl at 78: Surprising Tales You Never Knew About Hema Malini

While media reports have frequently cited Hema Malini and Zeenat Aman as the highest-paid Bollywood actresses during the 1970s and early 1980s, Malini has dismissed it as baseless. In a 2026 podcast episode on Hindi Rush, she called the perception invalid, "We used to get a very small amount. Directors and producers liked me a lot, but I never worked for money. As your popularity grew), they would increase the payment a little. That's all. I never got the exorbitant fees that today's stars receive. We didn't even get a fraction of that). Whatever little envelope they gave us, we accepted it, almost like alms."