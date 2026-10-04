Sanjay Dutt spoke about peace in India during Shekhar Suman’s show.
His five-minute PM act revived the popular Munna Bhai persona.
Sanjay Dutt is preparing for Khalnayak Returns, sequel to his 1993 classic.
Sanjay Dutt spoke about the changing sense of peace in India during an appearance on Shekhar Suman’s Shekhar Tonite. The actor was featured in the Gandhi Jayanti special, where he discussed the country before slipping into his iconic Munna Bhai persona for a humorous five-minute Prime Minister act.
Sanjay Dutt says he misses peace in India
Speaking about the country, Sanjay was heard saying, “The people of this country are so lovely. There should be peace here. I can't feel that peace in our country anymore. We Indians are large-hearted and hospitable. We have given so much, and we should always remain that way. I pray to Shivji that those days come back soon."
Sanjay holds a 10-year UAE Golden Visa, and his wife Maanayata Dutt and twins Shahraan and Iqra live in Dubai. He continues to travel between Mumbai and Dubai for work.
Sanjay Dutt jokes about becoming Prime Minister
The conversation later turned to politics when Sanjay was asked to imagine himself as Prime Minister for five minutes. He responded in the familiar language and mannerisms of Munna Bhai, making humorous references to political leaders and foreign travel.
He was heard saying, “Bole toh itna bada desh hai, itne saare log hain aur ab hum sabki zimmedari apun ke upar. Par aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega. Lekin aap log ekdum tension nahi lene ka. Apun is khushi ko celebrate karne videsh nahi jaane wala hai. Apun idharich rahega, aap sab logon ke beech. Nahi to PM aur janta mein connection kaise banega.”
The remark was delivered as part of the fictional Munna Bhai-style sketch rather than as a declaration of political ambition.
Sanjay Dutt's upcoming films
Sanjay was last seen in the political drama Aakhri Sawal, which was released in May. He also appeared alongside Salman Khan in 7 Dogs. He is now set to star in Khalnayak Returns, a sequel to his 1993 cult classic Khal Nayak.