Shekhar Suman Calls Peaceful Protests A ‘Very Positive Thing’ Amid Anti-CEC Stir

Shekhar Suman Bats For Peaceful Protests

During his recent appearance on The Lallantop, Shekhar emphatically said in Hindi, "Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society. We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don't get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that. If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely right and should take place. When you don't get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it."