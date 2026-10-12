Shekhar Suman Calls Peaceful Protests A ‘Very Positive Thing’ Amid Anti-CEC Stir

Shekhar Suman has endorsed the right to peacefully protest.
Earlier too, he had spoken out for demonstrators amidst police crackdown.
Suman flagged the need for a collective demonstration which should move the government.
Shekhar Suman has expressed solidarity with the CJP protests. On his show, Shekhar Tonite, he batted for the democratic right to peaceful protest. He stressed that as long as protests are done the correct way, they ought to be be supported. Suman has often talked about the imperative to democratic protests.
Shekhar Suman Bats For Peaceful Protests
During his recent appearance on The Lallantop, Shekhar emphatically said in Hindi, "Protests are a part of politics, and they are also a part of society. We have been protesting ever since we were growing up. When we don't get something, we start protesting at home, saying that we want this or that. If protests are carried out peacefully and do not turn violent, I think they are absolutely right and should take place. When you don't get something the way you want it, you have to put in a little more effort and raise your voice for it."
Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Shekhar underlined the freedom fighter taught people to fight for what is right. He insisted “If your demands are not being met, you should start protesting. When the people raise a collective voice, the government also pays attention to it. And this should continue to happen. Every person should be able to protest for what they believe in, wherever they are and whatever their position in society may be. I see it as a very positive thing in society."
Earlier too, Suman had stood by the protesters. In July, he condemned the police action against students during the protest demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in Delhi. He said, “Before beginning the show, I want to share something with all of you. What happened on 20 July at Jantar Mantar in Delhi to those innocent, unarmed, helpless children was heartbreaking. The way they were beaten with batons, with such cruelty, brutality, and mercilessness, leaving them bloodied, has shaken me to my core. I haven’t slept for three days; I’ve only cried.”
On his show, he talked about “young voices being called unruly, anti-national, incompetent”, stressing that he feels “the more you try to crush them, the stronger they return. The more you reject them, the farther they spread. They survive not through power, but through determination”. Right now, protests rage through Delhi demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.