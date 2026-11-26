Hanuman Ansh was part of IFFI's Cine Mela 2026.
The movie Hanuman Ansh drew festivalgoers to the IFFI 2026 Cine Mela.
Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi directed Hanuman Ansh.
Filmmaker Vishal Chaturvedi's movie Hanuman Ansh got a very positive response at the 2026 edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). It took place in Goa and prompted organisers to arrange additional screenings on popular demand. The repeat screening drew a houseful after requests came in from Cine Mela's festival.
Hanuman Ansh was part of IFFI's Cine Mela, showcased at the Kala Academy campus in Goa. The event was organised in partnership with the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and the Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG).
Hanuman Ansh drew packed audiences
The screening of Hanuman Ansh drew festivalgoers and local attendees. Young children and families, as well as senior citizens and on-duty police personnel, attended. The strong turnout for Hanuman Ansh showed that the film resonated with diverse audience segments, and the response to the Cine Mela initiative was commendable.
On the response, Sushil Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of PictureTime Digiplex, said the demand for an additional screening and the houseful turnout showed the audience's enthusiasm for experiencing movies on the big screen.
"It is particularly gratifying to see the response to Hanuman Ansh at IFFI 2026. The fact that audiences came forward asking for another screening, and that the repeat show was houseful as well, is a wonderful affirmation of the connection audiences can build with cinema when given the opportunity to experience it on the big screen."
Sushil also said Picture Time's focus is to take cinema beyond the conventional exhibition space and make it accessible to a wider audience. Chaudhary shared that the response was encouraging and that these experiences reinforced the importance of a shared cinema-viewing space.
"We have always believed that the joy of cinema should reach beyond conventional exhibition spaces and be accessible to wider audiences. Moments like these reaffirm that there is a genuine appetite for shared cinematic experiences, and that is what continues to drive our work at PictureTime", Chaudhary shared.
More about IFFI 2026 Cine Mela
Beyond children's cinema and contemporary films, IIFI 2026 Cine Mela's inflatable theatre programming features selections of Children’s Films, Contemporary cinema, and Nostalgia classics. The lineup includes an array of Shah Rukh Khan movies such as Yash Chopra’s Darr: A Violent Love Story, Dil To Pagal Hai, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Veer Zaara, alongside Kunal Kohli’s Fanaa, Aditya Chopra’s legendary Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and Nasir Hussain’s masterpieces Yaadon Ki Baarat and Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.