Author Amish Tripathi has weighed in on the debate surrounding Sita’s portrayal in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1, arguing that the character has been depicted as a warrior in ancient versions of the epic. His remarks come after sections of the audience, including actor Mukesh Khanna, questioned the film’s depiction of Sita wielding a sword and fighting asuras. Speaking in an interview with SCREEN, Tripathi pointed to the Adbhuta Ramayana to explain why the portrayal is not a modern invention.