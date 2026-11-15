Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari Shuts Down Backlash Over Sai Pallavi’s Warrior Sita

She maintained that depicting Sita as skilled in combat is entirely plausible, particularly given the perils she had to navigate. "So I think it's not that far off or it's not that far-fetched to think that Sita was also possibly very much trained in the art of warfare. And especially, I mean, I just say that when you're put into a situation like that also as a woman, you're not going to be a helpless woman," she said.