Swara Bhasker Recounts 2011 Sexual Harassment By Director, Feared Losing Work

Bhasker also reflected on the impossible bind she faced on set. The film entailed a gruelling 56-day shoot, and the alleged misconduct began within the opening days. Yet, quitting the project felt unthinkable at a point when she was fighting to carve out a foothold in the industry. Highlighting the career risks that often silence women in toxic workplaces, she added, "I don't want to leave the project. I don't want to lose work. I mean, I also have my own ambitions, right? Which is fair. Like why shouldn't I?"