Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Scout OP For Shaving His Head: 'Gamer Ho Acting Mei Kyu Ghus Rahe Ho?'

Why did Scout OP shave his head?

Scout OP and Love Gill in the Bigg Boss 20 house have had an array of disagreements. The argument between the duo started when Scout made a mean remark about Love Gill's pyjamas, which did not sit well with her. Love Gill confronted Scout and told him, "Maine tujhe freedom di aur tu is freedom ka aise use kar raha hai. Kis baat ka mazaak kar raha hai? Kya lagti hoon main tumhari? Mujhe nahi baat karni is cheez par (I gave you freedom, and is this the way you are using it? What are you making fun of? What am I to you? I do not want to talk about this anymore.)"