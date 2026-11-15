Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Slams Scout OP For Shaving His Head: 'Gamer Ho Acting Mei Kyu Ghus Rahe Ho?'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Weekend Ka Vaar Salman Khan bashed Scout OP for shaving his head.
Salman Khan reminded Scout OP to be mindful of his actions.
Scout OP fought with Love Gill, so he shaved his head.
Actor and Bigg Boss 20 host Salman Khan lost his cool at Scout OP a.k.a Tanmay Singh during the special Weekend Ka Vaar today. The superstar schooled Scout OP over his emotional decision to shave his head. The host of Bigg Boss 20 reminded Scout that he is a gamer and shouldn't perform stunts like going bald with a trimmer, in the Bigg Boss house.
Salman Khan bashes Scout OP over his head-shaving decision
Khan reminded Scout OP of the responsibility the gamer had towards his fans, as he is a popular face. Scout explained that he had made a mistake by trimming his hair, but Salman said fans could perceive his actions differently.
"Gamer ho acting mei kyu ghus rahe ho? Yeh joh acting ki yeh joh trimmer se galti se cut gaya hai (You are a gamer; why are you getting into acting? This whole act of saying that your hair got accidentally cut by a trimmer) come out straight. Remember, you are Scout OP. Bol dete, dimag mei kya chal raha tha (You could have said what was going on in your mind)."
Why did Scout OP shave his head?
Scout OP and Love Gill in the Bigg Boss 20 house have had an array of disagreements. The argument between the duo started when Scout made a mean remark about Love Gill's pyjamas, which did not sit well with her. Love Gill confronted Scout and told him, "Maine tujhe freedom di aur tu is freedom ka aise use kar raha hai. Kis baat ka mazaak kar raha hai? Kya lagti hoon main tumhari? Mujhe nahi baat karni is cheez par (I gave you freedom, and is this the way you are using it? What are you making fun of? What am I to you? I do not want to talk about this anymore.)"
Scout went to the bathroom and shaved his head with a trimmer. His sudden transformation left Love Gill shocked. Eventually, Scout OP broke down, and a throwback of Gill telling him, "What is all this? From today, call me sister or whatever you want. I am just a contestant for you," played in the background.
Scout OP's mom earlier slammed the makers of Bigg Boss 20 for releasing a dramatic promotional clip about her son shaving his head. Scout's mother's voice note has gone viral, where she questioned the makers' editing approach and alleged that selective cuts and visuals taken out of context were used. It created a misleading impression of her son.
"Jab ek maa hone ke naate main khud ko is situation mein rakhkar dekhti hoon, toh mujhe yaad aata hai ki jab show ke host Salman sir ka ek edited promo saamne aaya tha, tab unhe khud aakar logon ko samjhana pada tha ki is tarah ke fake promos se galat perception create ho sakta hai. Aaj wahi cheez apne bete ke saath hote dekhkar bahut takleef hoti hai".
(I am a mother, and when I put myself in the situation, I recall when an edited promo of Salman Khan was released; he had to come and explain that fake promos could create a wrong image. Today I see the same thing happening with my son, and it is very disheartening.)