Imam Siddique challenges Salman Khan's remarks during Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.
The former contestant cites 44 years of professional experience in his letter.
Imam finished runner-up behind Urvashi Dholakia in Bigg Boss 6 (2012).
Imam Siddique has written an open letter to Salman Khan after the actor and Bigg Boss 20 host referred to his stint on the reality show while reprimanding contestant Qazi Touqeer. Imam has objected to being portrayed as someone who deliberately harassed fellow contestants, calling the remarks defamatory and factually incorrect. He has now asked Salman to clarify his statement on the show.
The controversy began during Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman discussed Qazi's behaviour towards Kanika Mann. Referring to Bigg Boss 6, the host told Qazi that Imam had also made a habit of troubling other contestants during his time in the house. The reference prompted a response from Imam, who shared a clip of the exchange on Instagram.
Imam Siddique's open letter to Salman Khan
In his Instagram post, Imam directly addressed Salman and disputed the comparison. He wrote, "I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them." He maintained that his Bigg Boss 6 journey had centred on entertainment, tasks and performances and that he had completed the show with dignity.
Explaining why he objected to the remark, Imam said, "When my name is used as a negative example before crores of viewers, without me being present to defend myself, it causes serious damage to my reputation."
He also referred to his 44 years of professional experience across advertising, broadcasting, design, education, fashion and entertainment. Imam requested a clarification and asked that his name not be used in a defamatory context in future.
Addressing Salman as an elder brother from the Bollywood industry, he added, "I hope you will address this with the same fairness you show inside the house."
Imam Siddique's Bigg Boss journey
Imam was the runner-up on Bigg Boss 6, which aired between 2012 and 2013. Urvashi Dholakia won the season. His appearance became particularly memorable for his confrontation with Salman, during which he delivered the now-famous line, "Salman Bhai, time out."
Meanwhile, Salman maintained that he was not favouring any contestant while addressing Qazi's conduct during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode.