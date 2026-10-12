Food row

Khan then questioned Scout over the way he served food to Qazi and asked why he stepped in when the two were not on good terms. “When Luv was taking food for Qazi, who was unwell, what did you do, Scout? The way you gave the food was not right. When you had a problem with him, why did you go? You wanted to show that you gave a sick man food; it would look nice on TV. Your way of giving him food was very uncouth, vaahiyaat, and heartless. Even in jail, no one serves food like this; I have been there. In movies, they show how food is slid through the door; that doesn’t happen. They serve you food nicely,” Khan said.