Salman Khan reprimanded Yung DSA and Scout OP for provoking Qazi Touqeer and called their conduct bullying.
Qazi broke down on the episode after speaking about the hurt caused by the house behaviour during his dengue recovery.
Khan criticised the contestants over threats made during fights and their reaction to Qazi being given extra food while unwell.
Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan used the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode to call out contestants over their treatment of Qazi Touqeer. He reprimanded Yung DSA and Scout OP for provoking him and called them bullies. Qazi, who had dengue last week, broke down on the episode and spoke about how deeply the house's behaviour had hurt him.
Salman Khan supports Qazi Touqeer
Khan, scolding Yung and Scout, said that their conduct had crossed a line. He also flagged threats made during fights and the way some contestants reacted when Qazi was given extra food because he was unwell. The episode later showed Qazi getting emotional as Khan backed him and asked others to show more empathy.
Khan, addressing the conduct directly on Sunday, said, “You guys went after Qazi like bullies, then he retaliated, which was also wrong. Qazi, you could have avoided them. There seems to be a bullying gang in the house. What’s with these threats you guys are making about harming each other outside? Aamrapali, why do you have double standards while passing judgments? You called Qazi a moron, a pervert. Scout, you commented on beating Mahhi. I want to ask you, Aamrapali, why are your friends given the benefit of doubt?” Khan said.
Aamrapali defended herself after the rebuke. Yung and Scout apologised.
Food row
Khan then questioned Scout over the way he served food to Qazi and asked why he stepped in when the two were not on good terms. “When Luv was taking food for Qazi, who was unwell, what did you do, Scout? The way you gave the food was not right. When you had a problem with him, why did you go? You wanted to show that you gave a sick man food; it would look nice on TV. Your way of giving him food was very uncouth, vaahiyaat, and heartless. Even in jail, no one serves food like this; I have been there. In movies, they show how food is slid through the door; that doesn’t happen. They serve you food nicely,” Khan said.
He also revealed that Qazi had dengue. “How many of you think Qazi was faking illness? Who all have suffered from dengue? I had COVID and dengue together during a film’s shoot, and the pain was unbearable; it felt like 10 men were beating me,” Khan said.
Qazi broke down and said, “Even though I had dengue, the doctor asked if my joints were paining, my back was paining. I said no, because I wanted to entertain. I was in a lot of pain. Kanika told me I would be given 10 eggs for protein; others objected, and I was very hurt. I fought very hard,” Qazi said.
Mahhi also cried and added, “They serve us food very badly.” Salman then said, “You guys said he was acting.”