Nakul Dhull reportedly exited Bigg Boss 20 within a day of entering the Salman Khan-hosted show.
The wildcard contestant joined the reality show on Sunday, after Manish Goel entered on Saturday.
Reports linked the alleged eviction to a physical fight with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu.
Nakul Dhull, who entered Bigg Boss 20 on Weekend Ka Vaar, has reportedly been evicted following an alleged physical fight inside the house. The wildcard contestant entered the Salman Khan-hosted reality show on Sunday, a day after TV actor Manish Goel arrived on Saturday.
Is Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20?
The reported clash was with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu. The report came from X account BBTak, which shares updates on the show. In a post on Monday night, the account wrote, "BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation! (sic)."
A second BBTak post alleged Nakul had planned the fight before entering the show and wrote, "As per sources, Nakul had allegedly planned this fight to get out of the show, but his execution got delayed and finally happened last night. Interestingly, the rumours started on Saturday by his team, but the actual incident happened last night (sic)."
As of now, neither Nakul nor the makers of Bigg Boss 20 have officially confirmed the eviction, leaving the development unverified.
Who is Nakul Dhull?
Nakul Dhull, who hails from Faridabad, Haryana, is known online as Mitthu Don. He has an engineering background but has followed his passion by becoming a content creator and social media influencer, and has about 1.4 million followers.
He built his audience with videos around memes, sarcastic humour and conversations on varied subjects. His outspoken personality and strong opinions, along with a distinct style, have helped him attract a younger fanbase online.
Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Kanika Mann, MC Mary Kom, Aasif Khan, Aman Gandhi, Aamrapali Dubey, Yung DSA/Harsh Machare, Tanmay Singh/ ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill / Lovepreet Kaur and Uditi Singh are the other contestants on the show.