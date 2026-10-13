Is Nakul Dhull evicted from Bigg Boss 20?

The reported clash was with Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu. The report came from X account BBTak, which shares updates on the show. In a post on Monday night, the account wrote, "BREAKING: BIG FIGHT ERUPTS between Nakul Dhull and Gullu inside the Bigg Boss 20 house LAST NIGHT, which reportedly escalated into PHYSICAL VIOLENCE! Nakul Dhull has been EVICTED from the BB20 house following the physical altercation! (sic)."