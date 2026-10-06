Is Qazi Touqeer Eliminated From Bigg Boss 20? Singer's Team Issues Statement On Dengue And Eviction Reports

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Qazi Touqeer is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 20.

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Qazi Touqeer
Qazi Touqeer not eliminated from Bigg Boss 20 Photo: Instagram/Qazi Touqeer
Summary of this article

  • Qazi Touqeer's team has issued a statement in response to the reports of his elimination from Bigg Boss 20 house.

  • Some reports claimed Touqeer was evicted from the house due to his health.

  • The singer's team has also urged his fans to remain calm instead of relying on unverified reports.

There have been reports on social media claiming that Qazi Touqeer has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss 20 house. Some reports claimed the singer contracted dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment.

On Tuesday, Touqeer's team issued a statement, sharing his health update. His team said the singer has been suffering from high fever and low energy, but he is still in the Salman Khan-hosted show and has not been evicted.

However, Qazi's team has not confirmed or denied that he has been diagnosed with dengue.

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Qazi Touqeer health update

Qazi Touqeer is unwell but still inside the Bigg Boss house.

"A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy," the statement read.

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It also stated that Qazi "continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar."

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Qazi's team also requested everyone to "stay calm, keep faith and continue showering Qazi with your love, prayers and positive energy."

They will share updates on his health. "We know our most energetic Rockstar will be back with his full aura and unstoppable energy! Until then, keep supporting him and keep the love coming. Rest. Recover. And roar back, Rockstar! We're all with you. Team Qazi," the statement concluded.

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