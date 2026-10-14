Nakul Dhull and Gullu’s argument in Bigg Boss 20 escalated into a physical clash inside the house.
Mahhi Vij was seen shouting and crying as other housemates rushed in to separate them.
The dispute began after remarks involving Qazi Touqeer and Scout OP.
The latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 ended in a physical clash after Nakul Dhull and Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar locked horns inside the house. Mahhi Vij shouted in distress as housemates rushed to pull them apart, and a clip of the scene has since spread across social media.
What happened between Nakul and Gullu
The confrontation grew out of an argument linked to comments involving Qazi Touqeer. What began as a discussion over those remarks soon drew in several contestants and ended with a panic in the house and fresh uncertainty over Nakul's stint on the reality show.
A Bigg Boss 20 promo at the end of the episode hinted that he was told to exit the house soon after arriving as a wildcard contestant, but the episode did not confirm the outcome.
How the argument started
Nakul first spoke to Scout OP about remarks that he alleged Qazi had made. According to Nakul, Qazi had been talking about an incident in which he spat in Scout's ear, turning a private grievance into a wider house issue.
Scout then confronted Qazi over the matter. Qazi replied that the comments had been made in jest, but Nakul did not accept that explanation as a joke and the mood quickly hardened.
That exchange pulled more contestants into the dispute. What had begun as a complaint over a remark soon became a tense back-and-forth that set up the larger confrontation later in the episode.
Fight escalates
As the argument heated up, Qazi brought Gullu into the discussion and asked him to explain the issue to Nakul. Nakul resisted Gullu's involvement, and Gullu hit back by asking why Nakul was making the matter worse.
Their verbal exchange quickly became a heated argument between Nakul and Gullu, with both continuing to confront each other in front of the other housemates.
Nakul was then seen pushing Gullu. Housemates moved in at once and tried to pull the two apart before the situation worsened further.
In the middle of the altercation, Nakul also referred to an older dispute outside the house. He said his brothers had earlier gone to Gurgaon to confront Gullu, but that Gullu had "run to Goa".
Mahhi Vij in distress
Mahhi was seen crying and shouting as the clash unfolded. She repeatedly asked why Nakul had hit Gullu and whether he had entered the house for this.
Her reaction added to the sense of alarm inside the house. Even as others tried to contain the fight, Vij's distress underlined how quickly the confrontation had spiralled.
The episode closed without a final call on the dispute.