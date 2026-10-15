Nakul Dhull posted a cryptic Instagram Story after leaving Bigg Boss 20.
His eviction followed a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu.
Bigg Boss reprimanded Nakul before announcing his exit from the house.
Nakul Dhull has reacted on social media after his eviction from Bigg Boss 20 following a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar. Shortly after leaving the house, the wildcard entrant posted an Instagram Story with his picture from inside the show and the line, “apne 2 din >>>> unke 100 din.”
Nakul Dhull social media post post Bigg Boss 20 eviction
The post quickly drew attention because it came just after his sudden exit from the reality show. Nakul did not name anyone in the message or explain whom it was aimed at.
His departure followed one of the season’s sharpest clashes. The latest episode showed a fight with Gullu, an attempted apology that turned tense and then a formal reprimand from Bigg Boss that ended with Nakul being evicted from the house.
About Nakul-Gullu fight
The latest episode showed tensions rising between wildcard contestant Nakul and Gullu before the exchange broke into an argument and then a scuffle. Other housemates stepped in to pull them apart and stop the confrontation from getting worse.
After the fight, several contestants pulled Nakul up. They told him violence had no place in the house, and Scout, Love and YUNG DSA were among those who spoke to him.
Nakul, however, appeared frustrated with what he described as drama and backbiting in the house. That mood carried into the aftermath, when the argument kept dominating conversations among the contestants.
Nakul later tried to make peace. He approached Gullu to apologise and speak about what had happened. But Mahhi Vij, Aasif Khan and YUNG DSA were among those who objected to the conversation continuing.
Mahhi said she did not trust Nakul and worried he might get physical again. That upset him, and he shot back, “Haan bharosa nahi hai, jaise main koi serial killer hoon na.”
The row did not stop there. Mahhi was later heard saying she had struck Nakul on the back while he was caught up in the scuffle with Gullu, deepening the fallout inside the house.
Nakul Bigg Boss eviction
All contestants were called to the living room, where Bigg Boss reprimanded Nakul for resorting to physical violence. Soon after, Bigg Boss announced his eviction from the show as punishment for the altercation.
Mahhi, Kanika, Gullu and Aasif applauded, while Nakul appeared visibly upset as he got ready to leave.
Just before he walked out, Nakul raised his middle finger at the other housemates. Once he was gone, Aasif was heard abusing him, while Kanika and Gullu seemed to ridicule the moment. Qazi also said, “Dekha mere thook ne kya kar diya…”
There has been no confirmed announcement yet on whether he will return to Bigg Boss 20.