Orry says he received threats over his silence on the actors' breakup.
Avinash Mishra apologised after criticism over his controversial DJ performance.
Avinash and Eisha grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 18.
Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has said he received aggressive messages and threats for refusing to comment on the reported breakup between television actors Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, he urged people to respect their privacy and said he had not yet spoken to either actor about the matter.
Orry became friends with Avinash during their stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. However, he made it clear that their friendship did not mean he was obliged to publicly discuss the actor's personal life.
Orry responds to threats over Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh
Addressing the messages, Orry wrote, "I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation."
He explained that he preferred to wait until he had spoken to both parties before commenting. "In fact, I am yet to speak to either party regarding the situation, and until I have had the opportunity to do so, I would prefer to remain silent," he added.
Orry also asked people not to involve others in the actors' private matters. "I am also currently, albeit rather uncharacteristically, practising the art of staying out of other people's private affairs and refraining from broadcasting them. I would encourage everyone to exercise the same restraint and extend both individuals the courtesy of respecting their peace, privacy and personal space," he wrote.
He concluded, "Nobody should be bullied into publicly addressing somebody else's private affairs."
Why Avinash Mishra apologised amid breakup controversy
The controversy intensified after Avinash confirmed his separation from Eisha and apologised over his DJ performance. He faced criticism for playing Bewafa Nikli at a gig, with some interpreting the song choice as a dig at his former partner.
Avinash denied intending to hurt Eisha or her family. "During my DJ gig, I played a song, and it has been misinterpreted. I know this is hurting Eisha and her family the most. Honestly, I had no such intention, but whatever happened, I am sorry for it. Hum jo alag bhi hue uske liye bhi, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai wahan par bhi (Even for the fact that we parted ways, if anyone is to be blamed, it's me. I was at fault there too). I am just here to apologise," he said.
The actors grew close during Bigg Boss 18 and later exchanged an "I love you" at Avinash's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory party.