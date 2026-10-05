Who Is Avinash Mishra? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Winner Who Took Home ₹20 Lakh Prize Money And A Car

Avinash Mishra is the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 15.
He defeated Rithvik Dhanjani and Orry in the finale stunt.
Apart from the trophy, Mishra won ₹20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and also a trip to Europe.
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner: Avinash Mishra has emerged as the winner of the latest season of Rohit Shetty-hosted show. In the finale stunt, which which aired on October 4, he defeated Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, to lift the trophy. Avinash also took home ₹20 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift and also won a trip to Europe.
Who is Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 winner Avinash Mishra?
Born on December 9, 1995, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, Avinash has been in the Hindi television industry for almost a decade. Before venturing into acting, he worked as a disc jockey and also featured in commercials.
His television debut was in 2017 with Sethji, where he played Bajirao. He later became popular among TV audiences with shows such as Yeh Teri Galiyan, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer and Titli.
What Avinash Mishra said after the win
"2016 and now 2026. I have been nominated for awards several times, sat as an audience member at the award shows and even reached the finale of the last reality show (Bigg Boss 18). In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award. This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start," he said.
He shared pictures from his win on Instagram and wrote that it was result of "never giving up" on himself.
Avinash Mishra's Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey
Avinash's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is a victory in itself. His journey shows how perseverance, resilience and hard work can lead to the path of success.
Mishra took some of the most physical and fear-based challenges during his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey. He had a strong run through the season and impressed Rohit Shetty, especially in water-based stunts which was the key turning point earlier in the competition.
The top five finalists were Avinash, Rithvik, Orry, Karan Wahi and Farrhana Bhatt. Avinash won the finale after finishing the last stunt in the fastest time.
Karan and Farrhana exited after their respective tasks, leaving Avinash, Rithvik and Orry to fight for the title.
Avinash grabbed the first finalist spot by beating Karan in an underwater stunt. That result pushed him into the finale and confirmed how well he handled water-based tasks.
The last task was demanding. Avinash, Rithvik and Orry had to jump from a helicopter, ride a jet ski and then swim towards the endpoint before the stunt ended.
Avinash completed the sequence in the fastest time and was then declared the winner of the season.
When Shetty announced his name, Avinash broke down in tears, reflecting on his 10-year career.
Who were the participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Karan Wahi, Farrhana Bhatt, Rubina Dilaik, Harsh Gujral, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin and Ruhaanika Dhawan, among others, were the contestants of the reality show.