Karnataka’s final electoral roll now lists 4,55,00,011 voters after the Special Intensive Revision
The revised figure is nearly 99.32 lakh lower than the 5,54,32,314 voters registered earlier
The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names
Karnataka’s final electoral roll lists 4,55,00,011 voters, nearly 99.32 lakh fewer than the 5,54,32,314 registered before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The final list adds 8.64 lakh voters to the draft roll, which had excluded more than 1.07 crore names.
The Chief Electoral Officer has put constituency-wise rolls on its website. Voters can also verify their enrolment on the Election Commission’s electoral search portal.
Voters must use “Search by EPIC”, type their voter ID number, pick Karnataka, finish the captcha and hit “Search”. If the portal shows “No Result Found”, they should cross-check the official roll or reach out to election authorities before assuming their names are gone.
Electorate Breakdown
The final electorate includes more than 2.25 crore men. It also has 2.29 crore women and 2,841 third gender voters.
It includes over 6.83 lakh voters aged 18 and 19. More than 3.92 lakh people are above 85.
These figures show who remains in the revised list after the SIR exercise. They also set out the gender and age profile of the final electorate.
Deleted Voter Categories
Most deletions in the draft roll were linked to address changes or untraceable voters. A total of 80.62 lakh names were removed under the category of voters who had shifted residence or could not be found during enumeration.
Another 16.39 lakh entries were deleted because the voters were recorded as dead. More than seven lakh names were marked as duplicates.
A further 3.83 lakh entries were placed under the category “Others”. Together, these categories made up the more than 1.07 crore names left out of the draft roll.
Reinclusion Applications
Removed voters had one route back. People whose names were removed as shifted or untraceable had to submit Form 6 applications to seek inclusion.
Election authorities received 7,87,534 applications. That total includes applications from new voters.