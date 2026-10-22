Uttarakhand will begin the voter roll revision on November 12, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
Claims and objections can be filed until December 11, while the final electoral roll is scheduled for January 4, 2027.
The final roll lists 71.6 lakh electors, after around 8.27 lakh names were deleted at the draft stage during SIR.
Uttarakhand will begin the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls for 2027 on November 12. Chief Electoral Officer BVRC Purushottam informed representatives of recognised national political parties that January 1, 2027, will be the qualifying date for voter registration, reported Hindustan Times.
The draft electoral roll will be published on November 12, with the final roll scheduled for January 4, 2027. The exercise is expected to facilitate the registration of first-time voters and people whose names were deleted during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The announcement came 19 days after the final electoral rolls were published following the SIR exercise.
Purushottam also briefed political party representatives on the schedule for the first-level checking (FLC) of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines ahead of the state Assembly elections early next year, according to a statement from the CEO’s office.
Uttarakhand Voter Roll Revision: Schedule And Eligibility
Citizens who turn 18 on or before January 1, 2027, will be eligible to register during the revision.
The claims and objections window will remain open from November 12 to December 11, while hearings will continue until December 28. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.
The Election Commission has also imposed limits on objections to prevent the bulk filing of applications. An individual can submit up to 10 Form 7 applications during the claims and objections period. During continuous updation of electoral rolls, the limit is five applications per month.
Representatives of the BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) attended Thursday’s meeting. Those present included Rajkumar Purohit of the BJP, Amendra Bisht of the Congress, Satendra Chopra of the BSP, Shyam Babu Pandey of the AAP and Anant Akash of the CPI(M).
EVM, VVPAT Checking Ahead Of Assembly Elections
The first-level checking of EVMs and VVPAT machines will begin across Uttarakhand on Friday, the CEO’s office said.
Purushottam presented a detailed plan for the exercise at the meeting as the state prepares for Assembly elections early next year.
Purushottam said his office received 100,744 Form 6 applications during a week-long drive held from October 12 to 20. Form 6 is used to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll.
Uttarakhand Final Electoral Roll Has 71.6 Lakh Voters
Uttarakhand’s final electoral roll, published on October 3 after the completion of the SIR, contains 71.6 lakh electors.
The final roll represents a net decline of 10.1% from the 79.6 lakh electors recorded before the SIR. However, it contains 25,164 more names, an increase of 0.4%, compared with the draft roll published on July 14, which listed 71.3 lakh electors.
The increase followed the addition of 129,872 names and the deletion of 104,708 names during the claims and objections stage after the draft roll was published. Most deletions during the SIR had taken place at the draft stage.
At that stage, around 8.27 lakh electors, accounting for 10.4% of the pre-SIR electorate, were removed from the rolls. They were classified under the ASDD category - Absent, Shifted, Dead or Duplicate.