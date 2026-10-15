ECI Orders Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 17 States, UTs Ahead Of 2027

The ECI has directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls.
The exercise will use January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
The schedule for States and UTs undergoing or recently completing SIR will be announced later.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.
The States and UTs covered by the revision are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.