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ECI Orders Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 17 States, UTs Ahead Of 2027

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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The revision will be conducted under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date

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Election Commission of India (ECI) |
Election Commission of India (ECI) | Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • The ECI has directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls.

  • The exercise will use January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

  • The schedule for States and UTs undergoing or recently completing SIR will be announced later.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to undertake a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

The exercise will be conducted under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

The States and UTs covered by the revision are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The ECI said the schedule for the SSR in States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is underway or has recently been completed will be announced later.

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