ECI Orders Special Summary Revision Of Electoral Rolls In 17 States, UTs Ahead Of 2027

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has directed 17 States and Union Territories to conduct a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls under Section 21 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. The revision will cover Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal. The Commission stated that the schedule for SSR in States and UTs where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is ongoing or has recently been completed will be announced later.