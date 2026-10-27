PK's Digital Communication Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead After Going Missing From Train

Team IIMCAA deeply mourns the tragic loss of our alumnus Mr. Devpalik Gupta (HJ, Delhi | 2018-19 Batch) under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand. Mr. Gupta was travelling back to Patna from Ranchi by a train with his two friends. His body, which was located near a railway track, has been identified by his brother. Team IIMCAA prays for strength to the family and friends to bear the irreparable loss. We urge Jharkhand Police to probe this incident thoroughly and make the investigation report public at the earliest.