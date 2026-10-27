PK's Digital Communication Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead After Going Missing From Train

Jan Suraaj Party digital communication manager Devpalik Gupta was found dead in a forested area near Muri, Jharkhand.
Gupta went missing on October 26 while travelling from Ranchi to Patna with two friends on the Jan Shatabdi Express.
The IIMC Alumni Association urged Jharkhand Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death and make the findings public.
The body of Devpalik Gupta, the missing digital communication manager of the Jan Suraaj Party, has been recovered from a forested area near Muri in Jharkhand, party spokesperson Kumar Saurav Singh said.
Gupta, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar district, had gone missing while travelling from Ranchi to Patna by train on Monday. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.
Gupta was travelling with two friends on the Jan Shatabdi Express (12366) on October 26. According to a social media post by one of his friends, he was seated in coach C-2, seat number 50.
At around 3 pm, shortly before the train reached Muri Junction, Gupta reportedly went to the pantry to order food and did not return. His friends searched for him and tried calling his phone, which was switched off.
The friends, along with the train’s ticket examiner (TT) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, searched the train. They also looked for him when the train stopped at Muri station, but could not find him.
It remains unclear how or under what circumstances Gupta went missing from the train.
Jan Suraaj Party Worker
Gupta was associated with the Jan Suraaj Party, founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, and worked as its digital communication manager. He had studied at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) in Delhi and had worked extensively during the Bankipur Assembly by-election.
The Jan Suraaj Sangharsh Vahini (JSV) state president also announced Gupta’s death in a social media post.
Demand For Investigation
The IIMC Alumni Association expressed grief over his death and called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances.
“Team IIMCAA deeply mourns the tragic loss of our alumnus Mr. Devpalik Gupta (HJ, Delhi | 2018-19 Batch) under mysterious circumstances in Jharkhand,” the association wrote on X.
It said Gupta had been travelling from Ranchi to Patna by train with two friends and that his body, found near a railway track, had been identified by his brother.
The association urged the Jharkhand Police to investigate the incident thoroughly and make the findings public at the earliest. It also expressed condolences to Gupta’s family and friends.