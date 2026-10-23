More than 5.32 lakh voters across 30 districts will decide the fate of candidates in four Graduates and four Teachers constituencies.
The NDA is seeking to retain its existing seats, while a JD(U) rift over the Patna Graduates constituency has complicated its prospects.
Jan Suraaj is contesting all eight seats in its first major electoral test, while the RJD and Congress have defended their decision not to field joint candidates.
Voting is underway for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats, with the BJP-led NDA seeking to consolidate its position, a divided Opposition contesting separately and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) making its electoral debut in the Upper House polls.
Polling for the biennial elections began at 8 am on Friday, October 23, amid tight security. A total of 5,32,847 registered voters across 30 districts are eligible to decide the fate of 150 candidates at 933 polling stations. Voting will continue until 4 pm, while counting is scheduled for October 27.
The electorate includes 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters. The eight constituencies comprise four Graduates seats — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi — and four Teachers seats — Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
The BJP has fielded candidates in four constituencies, while the JD(U) has nominated candidates for the other four. The BJP’s candidates include sitting MLCs Nawal Kishor Yadav from Patna Teachers, NK Yadav from Kosi Graduates and Sarvesh Kumar from Tirhut Graduates, all seeking re-election. Narendra Kumar Singh is contesting from Tirhut Teachers, currently held by the CPI.
The JSP is contesting all eight seats. The terms of the sitting MLCs are due to expire on November 16.
What Are The Bihar MLC Elections?
The Bihar Legislative Council is the state's Upper House. Unlike Assembly elections, in which voters elect MLAs from territorial constituencies, these particular Council elections are held in designated Graduates and Teachers constituencies.
Only eligible voters registered in the relevant constituency can vote. Graduates constituencies draw from registered graduates, while Teachers constituencies comprise eligible registered teachers. The elections therefore offer an indication of political support among these groups rather than the state's electorate as a whole.
Who Holds The Eight Seats?
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance currently holds three of the eight seats: Kosi Graduates and Patna Teachers, represented by the BJP, and Patna Graduates, held by the JD(U).
Independents hold three seats — Tirhut Graduates, Darbhanga Graduates and Saran Teachers. The CPI holds Tirhut Teachers, while the Congress holds Darbhanga Teachers.
The BJP and JD(U) are seeking to retain their existing representation, while the JSP and other candidates are attempting to gain ground. The BJP's decision to contest Tirhut Teachers, currently held by the CPI's Sanjay Kumar Singh, also sets up a direct contest with an opposition party.
Why MLC Polls Matter Politically?
The polls come after the NDA's loss in the Bankipur Assembly by-election and less than a year after the ruling alliance secured a victory in Bihar. The results will offer an indication of its standing among graduates and teachers as Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary leads the government following Nitish Kumar's replacement earlier this year.
The eight seats will not immediately alter the NDA's broader numerical majority in the Council. However, the results could provide a measure of support for the ruling alliance and its record, including its initiatives in education and teacher welfare.
For the Mahagathbandhan, the elections offer an opportunity to make gains if anti-incumbency sentiment has grown. For the JSP, the contest is its first major electoral test across multiple districts and a chance to establish itself as an alternative to established parties.
Can Jan Suraaj Change The Contest?
The JSP's decision to contest all eight seats has added a third force to several constituencies. NDA insiders believe the party could split Opposition votes, potentially benefiting the ruling alliance in closely contested seats.
The JSP, however, expects to make significant gains. Party state president Manoj Bharti said it could win four to five seats, while acknowledging that the outcome remained uncertain.
“The entry of the JSP has changed the way political parties used to treat it. Mathematical probability shows that we have a 50% chance, which means we can win four to five seats. But then again, there can be no final word in elections,” Bharti said.
Kishor has promised 10,000 jobs for each constituency if the party wins the seats.
The party has also revised its candidate list, replacing Bhushan Jha with Shyam Nandan Yadav in Tirhut Teachers and Ravindra Yadav with Mohammad Imtiyaz (Noorani) in Darbhanga Graduates.
What Is The JD(U) Rift In Patna Graduates?
The Patna Graduates seat has emerged as a key contest because of an internal disagreement within the JD(U).
The party's sitting candidate, Neeraj Kumar, a former minister and close aide of Nitish Kumar, is seeking a fourth consecutive term. However, Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh has extended his support to JSP candidate Anuj Singh.
Anant Singh has alleged that Neeraj Kumar worked against him during last year's Assembly elections. His decision to back a rival candidate creates a challenge for the JD(U) as it attempts to retain the seat.
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad expressed confidence that the NDA would win all eight constituencies.
“We do not see any potential challenge from the divided Mahagathbandhan. Prashant Kishor is nowhere in this election,” he said.
BJP state media in-charge Danish Eqbal also expressed confidence in the alliance's prospects, citing government initiatives in education and teacher welfare under Choudhary's leadership. He questioned the JSP's claims of political change and good governance.
Why Is The Opposition Not Fielding Joint Candidates?
The Mahagathbandhan has not fielded joint candidates across the constituencies. The RJD and Congress have defended the decision, arguing that the MLC polls differ from Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.
RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar Mehta said separate candidates would allow voters to choose from a wider range of Opposition representatives.
“Unlike in the Assembly or Lok Sabha elections, we have a broad socio-political constituency in the MLC polls. Moreover, separate footprints across all contested seats give voters more choices within the broader Opposition spectrum rather than restricting them to a single compromise candidate,” Mehta said.
Congress state media in-charge Asit Nath Tiwari said the party had not formed an alliance for previous Council elections either. He added that parties generally extend support to candidates rather than contesting strictly on party tickets or symbols.
“These elections are not fought on a party ticket or election symbol; instead, candidates are extended support. We, too, have extended our support to good candidates,” Tiwari said.
The absence of a unified Opposition slate could make it harder to consolidate votes against the NDA, although the outcome will also depend on individual candidates and their support among registered graduates and teachers.
When Will The Results Be Declared?
Polling will end at 4 pm on Friday, with counting scheduled for October 27. The results will determine the distribution of the eight Council seats and indicate whether the NDA can retain its existing representation, whether the Opposition can make gains and whether the JSP can translate its political ambitions into electoral success.