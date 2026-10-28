Bihar MLC Polls: RJD Beats BJP In Patna, Jan Suraaj Wins Darbhanga, Neeraj Kumar Leads

The RJD defeated sitting MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in Patna Teachers’, while Jan Suraaj Party candidate Suresh Prasad Rai won Darbhanga Teachers’.
In the Graduates’ constituencies, NDA candidates were leading in Patna, Darbhanga and Kosi.
Polling for all eight seats took place on October 23, with turnout at 82.85% in the Teachers’ constituencies and 53.42% in the Graduates’ constituencies.
The results of the Bihar Legislative Council elections for four Teachers’ constituencies, declared on Wednesday, delivered a fragmented mandate, with the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and an Independent candidate winning one seat each.
The biggest setback for the BJP came in Patna, where veteran MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav lost to the RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar. Meanwhile, counting continued in the four Graduates’ constituencies, where NDA candidates were leading in three seats as of 9 am.
BJP Loses Patna Teachers’ Seat, Jan Suraaj Makes Inroads
The RJD’s victory in Patna Teachers’ marked a significant gain for the opposition party, ending the winning run of Yadav, a long-serving MLC. The result was among the most closely watched contests in the elections, with the BJP losing a key constituency to the RJD.
The Jan Suraaj Party also registered a notable victory in Darbhanga Teachers’, where its candidate, Suresh Prasad Rai, defeated sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha. The win strengthened the party’s presence in Bihar’s legislative politics.
The BJP retained the Tirhut Teachers’ seat, where its candidate Narendra Prasad Singh secured 2,945 votes against 2,351 for Independent candidate Bhushan Jha. Sitting CPI MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh finished third with 1,967 votes.
In Saran Teachers’, BJP rebel Rahul Raj, contesting as an Independent, defeated JD(U) candidate Anand Pushkar. Raj won with 3,300 votes, while Pushkar secured 2,727. Sitting MLC Afaque Ahmad of the Jan Suraaj Party finished third with 2,454 votes.
The four results underline the contest between established political parties and newer or independent candidates in Bihar’s Teachers’ constituencies, with no single formation managing to sweep the seats.
JD(U)’s Neeraj Kumar Leads In Patna Graduates’ Contest
Counting was underway for the four Graduates’ constituencies of Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi, where paper ballots were being counted. According to trends available at 9 am, the NDA candidates were leading in three of the four seats, while Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajvasi was ahead in Tirhut.
In Patna Graduates’, JD(U) leader and sitting MLC Neeraj Kumar was leading against RJD candidate Dilip Kumar. The JD(U) candidate is seeking a fourth consecutive term, making the contest a key test of the party’s ability to retain support in the constituency. Jan Suraaj’s Dr Anuj Singh was in third place.
The election also exposed dissent within the JD(U). Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh campaigned against the party’s official candidate, backing Anuj Singh instead due to an old rivalry. The JD(U) subsequently suspended Anant Singh for six years over alleged anti-party activities. Singh and Kumar had locked horns earlier when the current JDU MLC candidate was beaten by Singh in the Mokama assembly election as an independent candidate.
The result is being closely watched as an indication of whether the party can contain internal dissent and consolidate support behind its nominee.
Polling for all eight seats—four Teachers’ and four Graduates’ constituencies—was held on October 23 amid tight security. The constituencies together had more than 5.32 lakh electors, with 90 candidates contesting the Graduates’ seats and 60 in the Teachers’ constituencies.
The Graduates’ constituencies recorded a combined turnout of 53.42%, compared with 82.85% in the Teachers’ constituencies. Patna recorded a turnout of 59.56% in the Graduates’ constituency and 74.75% in the Teachers’ seat. Saran registered the highest turnout among the Teachers’ constituencies at 89.05%.