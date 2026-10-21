Bihar MLC Polls: NDA Faces Jan Suraaj Challenge As Campaigning Ends For Eight Seats

Campaigning for eight Bihar Legislative Council seats ends at 5 pm on Wednesday, ahead of polling on October 23 and counting on October 27.
A total of 150 candidates are contesting across four graduate and four teachers’ constituencies, with 5,32,847 voters eligible to cast their ballots.
The NDA and Mahagathbandhan face competition from Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party, which has fielded candidates in all eight constituencies.
The stage is set for the biennial elections to eight seats in the Bihar Legislative Council, with campaigning scheduled to end at 5 pm on Wednesday. The NDA, the Mahagathbandhan and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party are among the key contenders in the election.
Once campaigning ends, candidates will not be allowed to canvass publicly, though they can visit voters door to door. Polling will take place on October 23, from 8 am to 4 pm, while the counting of votes and declaration of results are scheduled for October 27.
The election covers four graduate and four teachers’ constituencies. The graduate constituencies are in Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Kosi, while the teachers’ seats are in Patna, Darbhanga, Tirhut and Saran.
A total of 150 candidates are contesting the eight seats, including 90 in the graduate constituencies and 60 in the teachers’ constituencies. As many as 5,32,847 voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 933 polling stations.
NDA, Mahagathbandhan Face Jan Suraaj Challenge
The BJP and the Janata Dal (United) are contesting the elections as part of the NDA. JD(U) leader Neeraj Kumar is the alliance’s candidate from Patna Graduate, while BJP candidate Naval Kishore Yadav is contesting from Patna Teachers, a seat he has won repeatedly.
The BJP has fielded Sarvesh Kumar from Darbhanga Graduate and Dr N K Yadav from Kosi Graduate. JD(U) candidate Abhishek Jha is contesting from Tirhut Graduate.
For the teachers’ constituencies, the NDA has nominated Ghanshyam Rai from Darbhanga, Narendra Prasad Singh from Tirhut and Anand Pushkar from Saran.
The Mahagathbandhan has fielded candidates from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Left parties. Congress nominees include Asad Ullah Khan from Patna Graduate, Rajnikant Pathak from Darbhanga Graduate and Manoj Kumar Jaiswal from Kosi Graduate. The party has also fielded candidates from the Patna and Darbhanga teachers’ constituencies.
Jan Suraaj Enters All Eight Contests
Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party has fielded candidates in all eight constituencies as it seeks to strengthen its presence among graduate and teacher voters. Its nominees include Dr Anuj Singh from Patna Graduate and Dr Vimohan Kumar from Tirhut Graduate.
The Patna Graduate contest has drawn attention after Mokama MLA Anant Singh held a roadshow in support of Anuj Singh. A case was reportedly registered against the two over alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct relating to the number of vehicles used and the use of hooters.
Meanwhile, Neeraj Kumar was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Patna after his health deteriorated two days ago. He has been receiving treatment for heart-related problems and was expected to be discharged on Wednesday afternoon following an improvement in his condition.
With campaigning drawing to a close, candidates have little time left to reach voters before Thursday’s polling. The results on October 27 will decide the outcome of the eight contests.