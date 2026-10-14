Warm Wishes Extended: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on its 42nd Foundation Day.
Alliance Valued: Sarma praised the leadership and workers of the AGP, highlighting the strength of their political partnership in the state.
Historic Legacy: Founded in 1985 following the Assam Accord, AGP remains a key regional force in Assam politics.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday extended warm wishes to NDA ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on the occasion of its 42nd foundation day.
The AGP was formed on October 14, 1985, at its Golaghat convention after the signing of the historic Assam Accord, which brought an end to the six-year agitation against illegal infiltrators in the state.
“Warm wishes to all members and the leadership of our valued ally, Asom Gana Parishad, on its Foundation Day,” Sarma said in a post on X.
“Rooted in the cause of Assam and committed to serving its people, @agpofficial has been our close partner in Assam’s development journey. Together with @BJP4Assam, we remain committed to building a stronger and more prosperous Assam,” he said.
AGP president Atul Bora said the regional party, guided by the history of sacrifice, the ideals of regionalism, and progressive nationalism, has been relentlessly working for the interests of Assam.
“With the resolve for unity, harmony, and development, we are steadfastly committed to the unstoppable journey of building a strong, prosperous, and self-reliant Assam,” Bora said in a post on X.
"On the occasion of the 42nd foundation day, I extend my heartfelt greetings and gratitude to all the workers and esteemed leaders,” the Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development added.