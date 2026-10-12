A.

When I was in 5th or 6th grade, I raised many chickens. Years later, when I began making films, I found the idea of a chicken character intriguing, which is why I included one in my film's screenplay.

One of my mentors loved the script before we shot, but she urged me to remove the chicken layer. Having had a tough experience directing a donkey in my previous film, The Horse from Heaven (Assamese: Mor Ghorar Duronto Goti), she warned me that taming a chicken would be nearly impossible. I agreed with her in theory and promised to cut the character if it didn't work.

However, I had a backup plan. About 20 to 25 days before shooting, we bought two identical chickens. We kept one at my house and gave the other to Raju Roy, the lead actor, asking him to spend time with it. Unfortunately, a cat carried away the chicken at my home, leaving us with no backup.

On the first day of shooting, Raju arrived with the chicken, and it was absolute magic. Over those 20-25 days, the chicken had truly become his pet. They shared an honest, intimate connection. If Raju moved his hand up, the chicken stood; if he moved his hand down, it sat.

Raju was so attached that he wouldn't let anyone else care for the chicken. He built a custom carrier bag to transport her on his bike every day. He named her Bipasha and even kept her as a pet after filming wrapped, though she eventually passed away. It was an eye-opening experience for me, proving that magic can truly happen in cinema.