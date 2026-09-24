'Music Should Be Classified By Style, Not Region': Ricky Kej Calls Grammys' New Asian Pop Prize A 'Mistake', Defends BTS

Ricky Kej on BTS' withdrawal from Grammys

Putting himself in BTS's shoes, the Padma Shri winner said, “BTS is one of the biggest and most successful bands in the world. If I were BTS, I would want to submit my music to the Best Pop category because that category is 60 years old and icons like Michael Jackson, Norah Jones, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift have won it. I would like to win that category. However, with the introduction of the Asian Pop category, the Grammys will force me to compete there while restricting me from participating in genre categories like Best Pop Album or Best Hip-Hop Album. I would not want to win that award, which was just created.”