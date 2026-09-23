South OTT And Movie Releases This Week: Mango Pachcha, Agadha, The Paradise, Dorothy And More

This week of September brings a packed OTT lineup and theatrical releases in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.
From thrillers to period dramas, there are interesting South titles this week - on OTT and in theatres.
Mango Pachcha and Agadha lead the digital space, while The Paradise and Dorothy are major theatrical releases of the week.
This week offers a diverse range of South content across genres and languages—both on OTT platforms and in theatres. Mango Pachcha and Agadha lead the digital space, while The Paradise and Dorothy are major theatrical releases this week.
Have a look at the list here.
New South OTT releases this week (September 21-27, 2026)
1. Mango Pachcha - JioHotstar (September 25)
The Kannada action drama stars Sanchith Sanjeev, Kaajal Kunder and others. The film follows Prashanth, known as Pachcha, a CD shop owner in Mysuru whose quiet routine is upended after his father dies.
2. Agadha - Zee5 (September 25)
The Telugu supernatural mystery thriller stars Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy and others.
Agadha is about Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted exorcist, who comes back to her ancestral home after her cousin’s mysterious death and a string of unexplained tragedies.
Her search leads her to a forbidden forest cave, where she finds a mystical twelve-handed idol and a secretive cult.
3. Habeebi - SonyLiv (September 25)
The Tamil drama stars Kasthuri Raja, Esha M, and Malavika Manoj, among others. Habeebi moves across four decades in a weaving town near Tirunelveli. It centres on Yousuf, a traditional weaver fighting to preserve his family’s handloom legacy, while a restrained love story develops around him.
4. Angikaaram - SunNXT (September 25)
The Tamil action drama follows Aathiran Banumathi, who rises from a Chennai slum, defeating deep poverty and prejudice to secure selection for the Commonwealth Games as a gifted 200-metre sprinter.
South theatrical releases this week
5. The Paradise - September 24
Directed by Srikanth Odela, the Telugu period drama stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu and Sonali Kulkarni, among others.
Set in the slums of 1980s Secunderabad, it follows the story of a marginalised tribe, deprived of their fundamental rights and facing social discrimination. In the time of oppression, Jadal (Nani), a fierce tribal leader, comes as the saviour to win back long-denied dignity, rights and freedom.
6. Dorothy - September 25
The Tamil-language drama, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, stars Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth.
Set in rural Tamil Nadu during the early 1990s, the film is about two childhood friends, Subbu (Sananth) and Karthi (Rishikanth), who are inseparable and grow up in an environment with caste hierarchies, toxic masculinity and brutality.
7. Aaram - September 25
Saiju Kurup, Anju Kurian, Siddique and others round out the cast of the Malayalam thriller.
It follows an honest officer caught between moral conflict, guilt and fear as he faces challenges due to institutional pressure.
Dhoomakethu, Amanushikam, Spark, Meesaya Murukku 2 and Anbil Avan are some of the other South releases you can enjoy this week.