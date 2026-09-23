Biju Menon-Starrer Avarachan & Sons Drops Trailer

Avarachan & Sons has dropped a trailer.
Biju Menon leads the comic family ensemble drama.
Thamby helmed the film.
Biju Menon dials up the ruckus in his upcoming film, Avarachan & Sons, which has unveiled a trailer. In the film, Menon's charactter often drives his kids up the wall with his antics. Thamby helms the film in his feature directorial debut. He directed a webseries earlier.
Avarachan & Sons Trailer
“With a father like him, the children will never have peace,” Sreenath's character complains. “Arrack, toddy, weed, and theft” are regular usage for their father Avarachan.
Yet, Avarachan (Menon) asks Eliyamma (Pauly Valsan) at one point, “Am I a failure in the role of a father?” But Eliyamma reassures him, saying, “You are a super father,” pacifying Avarachan. The film looks light, frothy and endearing, mingling comic frustrations with a vein of parent-child love.
An earlier teaser was dropped in July, teasing a fun-filled family entertainer. The film is co-written by Thamby and Joseph Vijeesh. Biju Menon, last seen in a cameo appearance in Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3, also has Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Telugu biggie Dragon in the pipeline.
Ganapathi, Sreenath Bhasi, Akhila Bhargavan and Parvathy Babu play key roles in Avarachan & Sons, which also stars Vinay Forrt, Johny Antony, Grace Antony, Pauly Valsan, Sabumon Abdusamad, Kottayam Nazeer, Vineeth Thattil David, Sajan Palluruthi, Sudhi Koppa, Sajin Cherukayil, Shaju Sreedhar and Nisha Sarang. On the technical front, it is shot by Sajith Purushan. Editing is done by Akash Joseph Varghese and music by Sanal Dev.
Avarachan & Sons is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames. Thamby previously directed the Vishnu Agasthya-led 2021 web series Insomnia Nights. Avarachan and Sons will hit theatres on October 2.