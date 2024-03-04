Reacting to the teaser of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’, one fan wrote, “Siddique, Biju Menon, and Sai Kumar... fit into any character. They just live in a character.” A second fan commented, “Looking to be a good family entertainer.” A third fan said, “Waiting for a good family entertainer. All the best team.” The teaser makes it look like the film will be a family entertainer. Helmed by two powerhouses of talent, you can be assured of the performances. But you can’t say the same for a plot. I mean why are men hating another man who gets along with women? The teaser doesn’t give a clear picture of the plot, but this is all I could deduce from it.