When the first glimpse of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ was revealed in June last year, the audience was excited to see Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu together in one movie. The anticipation kept growing as there was no update on the movie after the first glimpse. Recently, the makers treated the fans when they released the official teaser of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’.
The 1:11 minute long teaser of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ shows Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu locking horns. The teaser shows Biju Menon playing the role of Unni. Unni is adored by the women in his society for his behaviour, but at the same time, the men envy him for this exact reason. However, Suraj Venjaramoodu, who plays the role of Ajith, takes matters into his own hands. He gets into a brawl with Unni. Unni arrives at a police station with bruises on his face to file a complaint.
Take a look at the official teaser of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ here.
Reacting to the teaser of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’, one fan wrote, “Siddique, Biju Menon, and Sai Kumar... fit into any character. They just live in a character.” A second fan commented, “Looking to be a good family entertainer.” A third fan said, “Waiting for a good family entertainer. All the best team.” The teaser makes it look like the film will be a family entertainer. Helmed by two powerhouses of talent, you can be assured of the performances. But you can’t say the same for a plot. I mean why are men hating another man who gets along with women? The teaser doesn’t give a clear picture of the plot, but this is all I could deduce from it.
Starring Biju Menon, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Lijomol Jose, and Shruti Ramachandran, ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’ has been directed by Vishnu Narayan. The movie is set to release on March 22.