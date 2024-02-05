Asif Ali And Suraj Venjaramoodu Are Set To Collaborate On Nahas Nazar's Upcoming Directorial - Check Details Inside

The cast and crew of ‘Production No 15’ look promising and it has left the fans yearning for more. A lot of information about the film has been kept under wraps. Asif Ali was last seen in ‘A Ranjith Cinema.’ While Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in ‘Madanolsavam.’ This eccentric pair can elevate this film to unprecedented heights. The crew of the film has always proved their mettle, so fans are looking forward to an engaging narrative that will keep them hooked. The film is set to start its shoot from February 12 onwards.