Asif Ali And Suraj Venjaramoodu Are Set To Collaborate On Nahas Nazar's Upcoming Directorial - Check Details Inside

Malayalam actor Asif Ali, best known for his performance in ‘Vijay Superum Pournamiyum’, celebrated his birthday yesterday. As fans spammed his social media with birthday messages, the actor surprised his fans by announcing a new film. The actor is set to collaborate with Suraj Venjaramoodu for this film. The announcement has left fans excited.
Taking to his Facebook, Asif Ali shared a poster of the upcoming film. The film has been tentatively titled ‘Production No 15.’ It is being produced by Aashiq Usman of Aashiq Usman Productions. The film will be directed by Nahas Nazar who has worked as an assistant director on films like ‘Kettiyollaanu Ente Maalakha’ and ‘Unda.’
Take a look at the poster of the film here. The poster has fetched over 1.1K likes.
This announcement has left fans eager to see Asif and Suraj on screen together. ‘Production No 15’ will be edited by Nishadh Yusuf. The film has been written by Thanakam. Jimshi Khalid will be helming the cinematography. Gopi Sundar will be taking care of the music. The lyrics will be penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.
The cast and crew of ‘Production No 15’ look promising and it has left the fans yearning for more. A lot of information about the film has been kept under wraps. Asif Ali was last seen in ‘A Ranjith Cinema.’ While Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in ‘Madanolsavam.’ This eccentric pair can elevate this film to unprecedented heights. The crew of the film has always proved their mettle, so fans are looking forward to an engaging narrative that will keep them hooked. The film is set to start its shoot from February 12 onwards.