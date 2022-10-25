Actress Shamna Kasim To Husband Asif Ali: Promise To Support You Forever

Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai.



Sharing a few pictures from the wedding, which was an intimate event with only close friends and family members being present, the actress said on Instagram, "Well, I might not be the most beautiful woman in the world, nor do I possess all the traits of a good spouse, but you never made me feel any less of myself.



"You've adored me for who I am and never attempted to change me. It also encouraged me to work on myself to bring out the best in me.



"Today, amidst our near and dear ones, you and I start this fabulous journey of togetherness.



"I know it is a little overwhelming, but I promise to be with you through thick and thin and support you forever love."



Shamna Kasim, who has done extensive work in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema, will next be seen in a number of movies, including Mysskin's 'Pisasu 2' and Nani's 'Dasara'.