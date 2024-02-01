''Suddenly, all the people and all the work they did for the film for one and a half years disappeared and there only remained discussions about the worst Malayalam film ever made. That made me really sad. That’s why I stepped forward and addressed the media, which I had never done before, explaining why people should watch the film. I did not want people to throw stones at each other over a film. It’s all yours, if you don’t want to watch it, that’s also okay, but don’t compel others not to watch it,'' he added.