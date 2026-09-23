National Film Awards 2026: President Droupadi Murmu Requests Stars Not To Endorse Harmful Products

The 72nd National Film Awards were held in Gujarat's Ektanagar.
President Droupadi Murmu urged stars to be responsible in their endorsements and batted for greater female representation on juries.
The award ceremony was held in Gujarat for the first time.
At the 72nd National Film Awards, President Droupadi Murmu had several points to make, besides handing out the prizes. Celebrities from film industries across the country turned up at the ceremony in Ektanagar, the tourist destination in Gujarat around the Statue of Unity in Narmada district.
President Murmu Advocates For Responsible Stardom
"When successful artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them. I urge popular artists not to endorse products that are harmful to people's health. A true star is the one who spreads light, not darkness," Murmu said. She emphasised the responsibility that stardom brings, which often goes dismissed and unacknowledged. In August, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued show-cause notices to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff over their surrogate advertising for a pan masala brand.
Murmu also stressed that the Indian cinema contains the diverse dreams, traditions, and struggles of the Indian people, as well as the possibilities for the future. "People associated with films made in various languages and regions are present here. Films from all languages and regions reflect the image of our India. Indian films also depict the dreams, traditions, struggles, and future possibilities of the people of India," she insisted.
President Calls For Greater Participation Of Women On Jury
"Learning about the quality films being produced in the country strengthens my conviction that our films will set world-class benchmarks for quality. I wish you all and the film industry a golden future," Murmu said.
President Murmu also rallied for greater representation of women on the jury. She noted that “many women were among the awardees”, and affirmed, “I would wish that every regional jury ensures the participation of women, I saw that many women got recognised for their films today; therefore, there should be more women on the jury.
“In any field, only when the perspective of women is included does it create a vision for entire humanity,” the President said.