Ilaiyaraaja Honoured With Ceremonial Stamp In Australian Parliament As He Marks 50 Years In Cinema

Ilaiyaraaja received a ceremonial stamp in the Australian Parliament as part of his 50-year cinema celebration.
The composer thanked Victorian Finance Minister Enver Erdogan MP and Australian Parliament members.
His golden jubilee tour began in July and has already included concerts across North America.
Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja received a ceremonial stamp in the Australian Parliament as he marked 50 years in cinema, a tribute to his five-decade musical journey, which he called “truly touching.”
Ilaiyaraaja honoured in Australian Parliament
Ilaiyaraaja, 83, posted the honour on social media and thanked Victorian Finance Minister Enver Erdogan MP and members of the Australian Parliament. He wrote, “Being born in a small, remote village in Tamil Nadu and honored in an Australian Parliament is truly touching (sic).”
He also acknowledged those who shaped that journey. “I also take this opportunity to thank the countless people who gave life to my music, the artists who walked beside me, and generations of listeners who welcomed my compositions (sic),” he wrote.
Watch the video here.
Ilaiyaraaja's golden jubilee tour
The honour comes as celebrations for Ilaiyaraaja’s golden jubilee year continue through concerts across countries. It also follows a Tamil Nadu government felicitation last year and arrives days before the theatrical release of Dorothy, which features his music.
The celebrations began in July.
His golden jubilee tour has carried his music to listeners in several countries through concerts staged this year. It has already included shows across North America.
Australia is next. He will perform in Sydney on September 26 and Brisbane on October 5 as the year-long celebrations for his 50 years in cinema continue.
Earlier recognition
The Australian honour follows a felicitation by the Tamil Nadu government.
The Tamil Nadu government felicitated Ilaiyaraaja at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in September 2025 to mark his 50 years in cinema.
The composer has also drawn recent attention through Gondhal, the Marathi thriller featuring his music. The film was selected as India’s official entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.
He has composed the music for Dorothy, which was screened at TIFF 2026. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film will hit the screens on September 25.
It stars Keerthy Suresh, Rishikanth and Sananth.