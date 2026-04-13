Ilaiyaraaja’s Asha Bhosle Tribute: Composer Recalls ‘Unique Voice’

Ilaiyaraaja’s Asha Bhosle tribute reflects a deep personal bond as the composer remembers her “unique voice” and lasting impact. His emotional video message adds to the growing tributes honouring the legendary singer’s unmatched contribution to Indian music.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Ilaiyaraaja Asha Bhosle Tribute
Ilaiyaraaja Asha Bhosle Tribute: Remembers Unique Voice Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Ilaiyaraaja Asha Bhosle tribute recalls deep bond and mutual respect.

  • Legendary singer’s unique voice praised in emotional video message by composer.

  • Their collaborations from 1987 to 2000 remain iconic in Indian music.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Asha Bhosle tribute stands out for its quiet intimacy, as the veteran composer remembered not just a legendary singer but someone he considered family. As tributes continue to pour in from across the industry, his words offered a glimpse into a bond shaped over years of collaboration and mutual respect.

Asha Bhosle, one of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, passed away at the age of 92 after being hospitalised in Mumbai. Her death has left behind a legacy that spans generations, languages, and genres.

Ilaiyaraaja recalls bond with Asha Bhosle

In a video message shared online, it was expressed by Ilaiyaraaja that the loss felt deeply personal. It was noted by him that the affection and respect she held for him went beyond professional association.

Her voice was described by the composer as “unique” and unmatched, with a quality that set her apart from her contemporaries. It was also remembered by him that she would always make time to meet him during her visits to Chennai, regardless of how brief they were.

He concluded his message by offering condolences to her family and praying for her enduring legacy.

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BY Aishani Biswas

Asha Bhosle and Ilaiyaraaja collaborations remembered

Their creative association began in the late 1980s, when Asha Bhosle recorded her first Tamil track under Ilaiyaraaja’s composition. Over the years, they worked together on several projects, building a musical partnership that blended her expressive voice with his distinctive compositions.

Their final collaboration came with Hey Ram, marking the end of a journey that had quietly influenced Indian film music. These songs remain an important part of her diverse body of work, which spanned thousands of recordings across decades.

Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Pays Tribute to Legendary Singer - Instagram
Asha Bhosle Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute To Iconic Singer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 in Mumbai, bringing to a close a remarkable chapter in Indian music history. For Ilaiyaraaja, and for many others, her voice continues to echo long after her passing.

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