UDF Govt Announces Welfare Measures, Free KSRTC Travel For Women From June 15

UDF government in Kerala on Monday announced a series of welfare measures, including free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15, enhanced honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and the creation of a dedicated department for senior citizens.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
VD Satheesan
UDF government in Kerala on Monday announced a series of welfare measures | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Newly sworn-in UDF government in Kerala on Monday announced a series of welfare measures

  • Free travel for women in KSRTC buses and enhanced honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers

  • Creation of a dedicated department for senior citizens

The newly sworn-in UDF government in Kerala on Monday announced a series of welfare measures, including free travel for women in KSRTC buses from June 15, enhanced honorarium for ASHA and Anganwadi workers, and the creation of a dedicated department for senior citizens.

Announcing the decisions taken at the first Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister V D Satheesan said detailed guidelines for the free bus travel scheme for women would be issued later.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a separate department for elderly persons, which the Chief Minister said could be the first such initiative in the country.

“A society is judged by how it treats its elderly citizens. Kerala should become a model civilised society by ensuring dignified care for senior citizens,” he said.

He said that fulfilling a promise made during the prolonged agitation by ASHA workers in front of the Secretariat, the Cabinet approved an increase of Rs 3,000 per month in their honorarium.

He also announced a monthly hike of Rs 1,000 each for Anganwadi workers and helpers, school cooking staff, pre-primary teachers and ayahs.

Related Content
Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar with newly sworn-in state Chief Minister VD Satheesan and the Council of Ministers after the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram. - PTI
In First Cabinet Meeting, Satheesan Promises Welfare Push, White Paper On Finance
Kerala’s New Ministers Ready for Oath; VD Satheesan Kerala's new CM - PTI
Who’s In and Who’s Out of the Satheesan Ministry; Kerala’s New Ministers Ready for Oath
VD Satheesan to Take Oath as Kerala CM Today as UDF Returns to Power After 10 Years - | Photo: PTI
V.D. Satheesan Sworn In As Kerala Chief Minister As UDF Returns To Power
VD Satheesan to Take Oath as Kerala CM Today as UDF Returns to Power After 10 Years - | Photo: PTI
VD Satheesan to Take Oath as Kerala CM Today as UDF Returns to Power After 10 Years
Related Content

The Cabinet recommended senior MLA G Sudhakaran as the pro-term Speaker and requested the Governor to convene the Assembly for the swearing-in of MLAs and the election of the Speaker.

According to the schedule announced by the government, MLAs will be sworn in on May 21 and the Speaker will be elected on May 22, he said.

He also said that a white paper would be issued detailing the state's and the government's exchequer's financial condition.

Satheesan and 20 ministers were sworn in earlier in the day. 

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories