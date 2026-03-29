“No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies
Millions of Americans came out on the streets across the country on March 28, 2026, as part of a coordinated “No Kings” movement, where people protested across the country from Washington, D.C., to Alaska. The protests, which were among the largest in recent years, were against the government’s actions, including immigration, foreign policy, and the presidency of Donald Trump. The protestors also cited “tyranny” by the president. Though the protests were peaceful, with speeches, performances, and marching, there were instances of tension between protesters and police, resulting in clashes, tear gas, and arrests.
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