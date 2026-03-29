“No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

Millions of Americans came out on the streets across the country on March 28, 2026, as part of a coordinated “No Kings” movement, where people protested across the country from Washington, D.C., to Alaska. The protests, which were among the largest in recent years, were against the government’s actions, including immigration, foreign policy, and the presidency of Donald Trump. The protestors also cited “tyranny” by the president. Though the protests were peaceful, with speeches, performances, and marching, there were instances of tension between protesters and police, resulting in clashes, tear gas, and arrests.

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Anti-Trump protests 2026
Carrie Chavez, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, participates in a "No Kings" march on Montgomery Blvd in Albuquerque, New Mexico. | Photo: Jessica Baca/The Albuquerque Journal via AP
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No Kings Protests in US-Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during the "No Kings" protest in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: AP/Tom Baker
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No Kings Protests in US-Alaska Anti-Trump protests 2026
Demonstrators participate in a "No Kings" protest in Juneau, Alaska. | Photo: Jasz Garrett/Juneau Independent via AP
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No Kings Protests in US-Ohio
"No Kings" protesters hold a rally in Newark, Ohio. | Photo: Ellen Hansen/The Reporting Project via AP
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No Kings Protests in US-California
Demonstrators gather before the start of the "No Kings" protest in Oakland, California. | Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP
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Protests against immigration raids
Protesters watch performers during the "No Kings" march in St. Paul, Minnesota. | Photo: Ellen Schmidt/MinnPost via AP
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No Kings Day 3.0 -2026 No Kings protests
Demonstrators hold up their banners as they march across the Memorial Bridge during a "No Kings" protest in Washington. | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magana
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March 28 protest movement
Demonstrators rally in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a "No Kings" protest in Washington. | Photo: AP/Jose Luis Magan
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No Kings rally pictures
Police fire tear gas at a protestor outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown Los Angeles during a "No Kings" rally. | Photo: AP/Jill Connelly
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No Kings rally photos
People walk from Washington Square Park to the Capitol during a "No Kings" anti-Trump protest in Salt Lake City. | Photo: Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP
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50501 Movement protests
Demonstrators march during the "No Kings" protest in Oakland, California. | Photo: Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP
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Anti-authoritarian movement USA
Police arrest a protesters in downtown Los Angeles after a "No Kings" rally. | Photo: Photo/Jill Connelly
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