CBI Arrests Maharashtra’s ‘M Sir’ in NEET Leak Probe

Summary of this article
Shivraj Motegaonkar has been arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the NEET paper leak.
Investigators allegedly recovered a mobile phone with leaked questions during a raid at Motegaonkar's Latur residence.
Motegaonkar has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations Act.
The Central Bureau of Investigation, on Sunday, arrested one of Maharashtra's well known teachers in connection to the recent NEET paper leak probe. Shivraj Motegaonkar, known as ‘M Sir’, founded RCC classes that operate throughout the state. The institute’s website claims to be “one of the flag bearers of the famous Latur Pattern in Education field.”
In a clip making rounds on the internet, Motegaonkar was seen asking students on how many of the questions of his coaching’s mock paper appeared in the actual NEET paper. The response from students was positive. The institute had allegedly distributed around 42 chemistry questions as ‘guess questions’ that are under the scanner of agencies.
Media reports have highlighted the alleged links of Motegaonkar to the retired chemistry professor P V Kulkarni, arrested for the alleged leak of chemistry questions. The latter is reported to have taught at RCC classes.
After a search at his Latur residence on May 14, CBI is learnt to have recovered a mobile phone with leaked questions. The investigating agency further alleged that handwritten copies of leaked questions and answers were provided to several people, including one Vivek Patil.
On the completion of the paper, Motegaonkar allegedly destroyed such question papers. He is now booked under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.
Positioned as one of the state’s well known coaching institutes, RCC operates in various cities throughout Maharashtra with around 40,000 enrollments annually according to media reports.
It was founded in 2003 by Motegaonkar in Latur who earlier taught students for board examinations. The institute’s website describes him as “a gold-medal-winning M.Sc. Chemistry scholar, academic mentor, and founder of RCC Pattern.”
Interestingly, it was nearly a decade after starting RCC that Motegaonkar could expand the institute into other cities of Maharashtra. Last year, RCC, as per the website, opened a CBSE school as well.
While the renowned teacher is under probe for an alleged paper leak involving the futures of more than two million candidates, his philosophy, listed on the website, states “Motegaonkar believes that real education lies in simplifying complexity and instilling confidence. His teaching emphasizes clarity, discipline, and ethical learning.”