National Award-Winning Actor Savithri Sreedharan, Known For Sudani From Nigeria Passes Away

Savithri Sreedharan died at her residence in Mankavu, Kozhikode, Keralam.
The Malayalam actor had been bedridden for a long time before her death from age-related ailments.
She won wide recognition for her role as Jameela in Sudani from Nigeria.
Veteran Malayalam theatre-film actor Savithri Sreedharan passed away on Wednesday (September 23, 2026) at her home in Mankavu, Kozhikode, Keralam. Some reports claim she was 78, while some say she was 85 at the time of death.
PTI reported that she had been confined to bed for a long time and died of age-related ailments. Sreedharan gained broad recognition in Malayalam cinema through roles that included her work in Sudani from Nigeria.
Sreedharan's film career
Her portrayal of Jameela, the mother of the titular character in Sudani from Nigeria, brought her critical acclaim.
That role won Sreedharan the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress. It also won a Special Jury Mention at the 66th National Film Awards.
She also worked in other Malayalam films, including Valiyangadi, Dakini, Mera Naam Shaji, Virus, Ittymaani: Made in China, Pada and Paappan.
Theatre career milestones
Sreedharan worked in theatre for almost 50 years. She first appeared on stage in Karutha Velicham by Valayanad Kala Samithi, and then spent nearly 20 years in amateur theatre.
Sreedharan entered professional theatre in 1984 through KT Mohammed’s Kalinga Theatre and its production Ithu Bhoomiyanu. She was also part of several prominent professional theatre groups.
She won the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi’s award for Best Actress for her performance in the play Aniyara. She also won the State government’s award for Best Theatre Actress.
Public homage
Savithri Sreedharan's body will be kept at the Town Hall on Wednesday (September 23) from 3.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. for the public to pay homage.