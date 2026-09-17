'Have Lip Injury And Bruises On My Body': National Award Winner Dominic Sangma Recounts Assault Outside FTII In Itanagar

"That left me alone with the attackers, who were drunk and looking to pick a fight with anyone. Realising they were about to attack me, I apologised. Just then, one of our campus security guards, who is non-local, arrived and pleaded, 'Let our Sir go.' In response, the men lunged at him and then turned on me, knocking me flat to the ground. They began punching me repeatedly while I yelled for help. The guard managed to pull one of them off me, giving me a chance to escape," he added.