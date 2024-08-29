Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery

Meanwhile, the village pastor (Celestine K. Sangma) warns of a forthcoming apocalyptic spell that will plunge the world in absolute darkness for 40 days and nights. There’s a lot of misleading and manipulation. In the frenzy that spreads through rapidly, opportunities for level-headed contemplation and rationalising a clear way out of the fog of deceit and falsehoods are all but tossed out. With the frequently thoughtless, impetuous violence of the adult world crashing in unbidden, Kasan’s world of shielded innocence splinters. Being in the know of a killing, which all the curdled hate and distrust climaxes in, immediately puts him in a tight spot. His family is sucked into danger, the probability of eviction looming formidably, should Kasan dare to speak up about the daylight murder he witnessed. This considerably attenuates the tenacity of Kasan’s father Nengsal, who is initially more discerning and wary of the herd mentality rampant in the community, with its dodgy, deepening intolerance of the ‘other’. Circumstances hurtle towards self-destruction.