'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters

To call Angry Young Men a missed opportunity is a colossal understatement. Forget any shred of interrogation, the documentary doesn’t even examine the minds of Bollywood’s finest screenwriters. There’s hardly any insight into how the two collaborated, how Salim conceived his stories, how Akhtar wrote his razor-sharp dialogues, and so on. Did they disagree—when, where, how? No idea. Did they run into stumbling blocks—when, where, how? No idea. What, according to them, is a perfect screenplay? Why has Bollywood lacked the Salim-Javed touch for decades? What made them split? And why was their split so bitter that, even decades later in a documentary on their lives, they don’t even occupy the same frame (except for a photo shoot at the end)? Why should I bother to watch this and not one of the many vapid, bland interviews clogging my social media feed, where the journalists and the celebrities are in perfect sync with each other, all agreeable, all smiling, all #GoodVibesOnly? Or, to paraphrase a much beloved line by another great writer, Gulzar, Is PR ko PR hi rehne do, ise koi naam na do.