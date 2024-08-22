'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation

Yet, some individuals retain a semblance of their roots, as displayed in Sawera Jahan’s Seabirds. Food and oral storytelling combine as conduits of defiant remembrance, staving off imminent erasure the farther one is separated or dimensions of home. A particular recipe elicits a rush of memories, a pained, necessary acknowledgement and reaffirmation of the many homes one has had to make anew due to the diktats of “some people”. Nithya’s grandmother takes her on a narrative tour of all the fraught geographies intrinsic to her past and present. From Burma to Madras, in one full swoop, the film chronicles a vast family history, rife with losses most of which are permanent and some repurposed into a new kind of inheritance. What lingers, as was the case with Ali/Ahuja in Rest In Paper, is pervasively told that they have no discernible trace of their purported identity. Nithya’s grandmother is adamant about holding onto the Burmese bits of her identity and lineage as much as she is about her Tamil-ness.